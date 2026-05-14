T-Mobile does a major U-turn on its device promo changes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile quietly changed its free device promos, allowing four discounted devices per account.

The carrier had reduced the number of free devices per account down to two per account last month.

Complaints from sales employees reportedly made the company reconsider its decision.

If you’ve been thinking about switching over to T-Mobile as your carrier, the company wants to sweeten the deal. The carrier has updated its promo terms and conditions, allowing users to get up to four premium devices on a single account.

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The carrier had changed its terms last month, allowing device promos to be applied only twice per account. This change is now being rolled back, and users can once again apply device promos to up to four lines.

According to changes on T-Mobile’s website (via The Mobile Report), eligible customers can switch to T-Mobile and get up to four discounted devices per account.

As per the report, the reversal was forced by a number of complaints from its sales representatives. Since families with four members could no longer get four-device promos on a single account, it was becoming difficult to convince them to switch to T-Mobile.

Further, the carrier is bringing changes to its free lines as well. Long-time T-Mobile users who received free lines under the carrier’s “Line On Us” promo will be able to use device promotions on those lines. Further, their promo names are changing to “3rd Line Service Promo with New Line.”

It’s worth noting that subscribers who have received free lines through the BOGO offer are not eligible for device promos.

It’s good to see that T-Mobile is clearly listening to users (or at least its own sales reps) and is willing to undo changes that aren’t sitting right with its customers.

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