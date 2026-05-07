T‑Mobile is making it easier for people to get cell service while visiting the US

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is introducing new prepaid day passes for international travelers visiting the US.

The plans will launch on May 18 and start at $25, with the max plan lasting 30-days for $50.

The plans include 50GB of premium data in the US, as well as unlimited calling in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

International travel comes with plenty of hurdles, from currency exchange to finding accommodation, and even using your phone requires tracking down a local SIM or travel plan. For visitors to the US, T-Mobile wants to simplify things with new short-term prepaid eSIM plans.

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Starting May 18, the company will offer passes ranging from 7 to 30 days, priced between $25 and $50. Here’s how they break down: 7-day pass ($25): Unlimited talk and text in the US, Mexico, and Canada; 50GB of premium data and 14GB of hotspot data in the US; 5GB of high-speed data in Mexico or Canada.

($25): Unlimited talk and text in the US, Mexico, and Canada; 50GB of premium data and 14GB of hotspot data in the US; 5GB of high-speed data in Mexico or Canada. 10-day pass ($30): Same talk, text, and 50GB premium data; hotspot bumps up to 20GB in the US; 5GB of high-speed data in Canada or Mexico.

($30): Same talk, text, and 50GB premium data; hotspot bumps up to 20GB in the US; 5GB of high-speed data in Canada or Mexico. 14-day pass ($35): Same calling and data perks as the 10-day; hotspot increases to 28GB in the US.

($35): Same calling and data perks as the 10-day; hotspot increases to 28GB in the US. 30-day pass ($50): Same as the 14-day but with 50GB of hotspot data and, obviously, a longer window of access. The T-Mobile pass also includes access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, which could mean a few other freebies like discounted gas and discounts at select restaurants and other businesses.

The new options appear to be pretty convenient, but I’d caution running to T-Mobile before doing your homework, at least if saving money matters more to you. There are plenty of other travel SIM options out there, and some of them could end up significantly cheaper in some situations.

For those staying closer to a month, you might also want to consider traditional prepaid options. You’ll find options for much less than the $50 T-Mobile is charging, and many of them are fairly easy to sign up for, even if you don’t live within the US.

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