T-Mobile rolls out exclusive deals for US Cellular customers worth up to $830

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile has launched three exclusive promos specifically for US Cellular customers.

Under the smartphone promo, eligible users can receive up to $830 off a new phone with a qualifying trade-in and a waived $35 connection charge.

All three promos offer their discounts through 24 monthly bill credits. Canceling early will forfeit remaining credits.

T-Mobile’s acquisition of US Cellular was approved and completed last year, and the carrier subsequently integrated US Cellular’s assets into its network. US Cellular customers can already enjoy most of the practical benefits of T-Mobile’s network, but now the carrier is rolling out special deals for them.

Reddit user desterpot has shared a bunch of US Cellular-specific T-Mobile promos. These promos weren’t visible on T-Mobile’s website when the Redditor posted them, but they are now live.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The first promo is the Smartphone Trade Promo (ID260455) with promo code R649. With this promo, you can get up to $830 off via 24 monthly bill credits when you trade in a US Cellular phone (from a list of recent Apple, Samsung, and Motorola phones) in any condition that is incompatible with T-Mobile’s network. T-Mobile will also waive the $35 device connection charge. Other requirements include signing up for a voice plan costing at least $50 monthly with AutoPay and device financing. Only one device can be discounted per account.

If you’re looking to get a tablet, the Tablet Promo (ID260456) with promo code R650 deserves your attention. With this promo, you can get up to $500 off via 24 monthly bill credits. You can get a maximum of one discounted tablet per voice line, and you can choose from the Apple iPad A16, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G, Moto Pad 2026, and REVVL Tab 2.

The last promo is the Hotspot Promo (ID260457) with promo code R651. You can choose from a couple of eligible hotspot devices and get up to $264 off via 24 monthly bill credits. You can get a maximum of one discounted hotspot per account.

There are some caveats that you should be aware of across all these promos. For one, the taxes are due upfront on the full price. If you pay off the device early or cancel, the remaining credits will be forfeited, so avoid this scenario. The offers also may not stack with other promos.

US Cellular customers have been grandfathered into T-Mobile, and promos like these are a good incentive for them to switch to T-Mobile plans voluntarily. Would you switch away from your US Cellular plans with these promos? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow