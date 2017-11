Batman is one of DC’s most popular heroes. You’ve likely read the comics, watched the shows, or seen one of the movies at least. There are also a bunch of mobile games about Batman. The problem is that most of them aren’t really any good. We can help with that. Here are the best Batman games for Android!

Batman: Arkham Underworld Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Batman: Arkham Underworld is one of the newer Batman games. It puts you in the position of the villain. Your goal is to build a base within Gotham City and defeat Batman. That includes hiring thugs, completing story missions, and more. It also includes an online PvP component where you raid other people's bases. It's not terrible for what it is. The game is freemium and a bit of a cash grab. Otherwise, it's pretty fun. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Batman: The Enemy Within Price: Free / Up to $14.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Batman: The Enemy Within is the latest Batman game from Telltale Games. This one is the second in a series of Batman games by the game studio. This one focuses on Batman battling the Riddler. The game features adventure and puzzle mechanics, branching story lines, and decent graphics. The first game has a lot of the same elements as well. The game is free to download. You get the first of five episodes for free. The other four are available as in-app purchases. It's a little expensive but at least it's not a freemium game. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

DC Legends: Battle for Justice Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DC Legends: Battle for Justice is technically a DC Comics game. However, it does feature Batman. It's a character collecting game. Thus, you spend most of your time collecting characters, building a team, and upgrading them. It includes a story mode, online PvP, daily and weekly events, and more. It's a freemium game and a bit of a cash grab. There are way worse games out there, though. This one should be fun for a few dozen hours. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

LEGO Batman Movie Game Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY LEGO Batman Movie Game is one of many, many LEGO Batman games. This one is also among the cheapest Batman games. This one is an infinite runner. You run as Batman, drive the Batmobile, and sometimes even fly. The mechanics remain mostly the same between them, though. Your goal is to run for as long as possible, collect coins, and avoid obstacles. Unlike most infinite runners, this one isn't a freemium game. In fact, it's completely free with no in-app purchases or ads. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Price: $4.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes is a less popular Batman game. However, we think it's because it's one of the few with an up front cost. This one feels more like a real game. It includes 80 playable characters, including Batman, along with a story line, gear, special abilities, and two control styles. It is a little bit old. However, it should still work with most phones. It runs for $4.99 with no in-app purchases or advertisements. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

