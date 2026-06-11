YouTube Music finally tests a block option for artists, but don't get your hopes up just yet

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTube Music is testing a highly requested “Don’t recommend artist” button on Android to block unwanted musicians.

The feature currently only appears on the app’s home page. It does not appear in the playing queue or generated playlists.

Early testers report that tapping the button currently does nothing to actually block the unwanted artists.

YouTube Music users have long requested a “block” button for songs and artists that would let them permanently skip tracks they do not want to listen to. Google has largely ignored this request, leaving users to cook up their own blocking extension. But it seems Google has finally listened, as a user has now chanced upon a new “Don’t recommend artist” button on YouTube Music.

Reddit user RouFGO spotted the new “Don’t recommend artist” button on their YouTube Music app on Android.

According to the user, this button appears only on the app’s home page. It doesn’t appear in the playing queue, nor can it be used in generated playlists that end up with unrelated music.

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Curiously, the user notes that tapping the “Don’t recommend artist” button does… nothing. These soft-blocked artists keep appearing on the home page, rendering the button practically useless.

As always, these tests are rolled out to a small number of users before gradually reaching a wider audience, based on feedback. So if you’re not seeing the button, you can hold tight and wait for it to appear, with the knowledge that its appearance might end up being rather anti-climactic if it’s barely blocking the artist. Hopefully, Google implements a robust and more widely surfaced “block” option in YouTube Music soon.

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