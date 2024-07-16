I tested out plenty of AI song generators, but this one strikes the right chord

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Generative AI can now accomplish some remarkable feats — look no further than ChatGPT or Midjourney for proof. But did you know it can make pretty decent music, too? That’s right. You can pump out a new jam for your house party, advertising campaign, or ambiance in your YouTube video using AI song generators. There are so many options out there, but which should you use? After using several potential candidates, Suno became my favorite AI song generator.

Suno is the best AI song generator out there

Most people interested in an AI song generator will value simplicity and results, and Suno delivers on both. The platform doesn’t have an Android app, but the company debuted a new iPhone app earlier this month. Nevertheless, the tool is accessible through your favorite browser on desktop or smartphone. I test-drove Suno on my Windows machine.

Suno’s home page is a good showcase of what’s possible with this tool. There’s a browsable, playable list of tracks made using it, and most of the songs on the showcase offer surprisingly good lyrics (in multiple languages) and a deft combination of various genres.

When you’re done browsing, you must create an account using your Apple, Google, Discord, or Microsoft credentials to use the tool. Alternatively, Suno also allows account creation using a phone number. This is all a bit clunky, and I would’ve preferred using a standalone email address, but it’s a minor inconvenience in light of the tool’s capabilities.

Once logged in, input a prompt or “song description,” as Suno terms it, into the corresponding text box. Suno allows users to be more descriptive than other services, provided your prompt is less than 200 words. My first prompt used just eight, and the results were surprisingly good. The more allusions to moods and tones you use, the more nuances the song will offer. It also suggests that creators “use genres and vibes instead of specific artists and songs” to prompt the service.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

After using “a defeated battlefield song with horns and strings” as my first prompt, Suno required a minute or two to generate two distinct tracks. Both were oddly good. One was decidedly more dramatic, while the other was more orchestral. Granted, the songs produced lack the human touch of a musician, but they were listenable. Suno produced the most release-ready tracks of the tools I’ve tried thus far. The tool adds all the riffs, chooses the perfect key, adds a chorus and multiple verses, and even fills in lyrics. Suno described the tracks as “dramatic, orchestral, and somber.” These elements really came through.

My second query asked for “a lo-fi dreamscape that’s contemplative and nostalgic with elements of soft piano.” Suno provided two more tracks called “Fading Memories.” I preferred these even more — they’d be perfect for a slice-of-life YouTube vlog. Listen to both productions here and here.

If you like the track Suno created, you can download it. Alternatively, you can edit the details, although you will need a premium account to tweak the song art. A free account offers 50 credits that refresh daily, enough to create at least five tracks, but those who want to use their tracks commercially or want more tokens will want to pay up.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

A Pro plan will set users back $10 per month but offers multiple jobs, 2,500 credits, and general commercial terms. A Premier plan bumps the credit count up to 10,000 for $30 per month.

Despite its ease of use and excellent results, Suno won’t appeal to everyone. It lacks hands-on tools, and others might prefer an accountless alternative. Nevertheless, it’s a quick and easy way to make catchy audio tracks with minimal effort and knowledge.

Are there any good AI song generator alternatives out there? While I recommend Suno, it won’t be a good fit for those requiring more hands-on tools. For alternatives that offer this feature and more, find a list of below: Soundraw: Soundraw is a remarkably powerful AI song generator. Unlike Suno’s hands-off approach, Soundraw lets technical users tinker with multiple facets. Yes, you can still use a prompt to generate a base track, but users can also edit the song’s key, instruments used, volume, and beats per minute and do all this per bar. It’s more of an AI-assistant song creation tool rather than entirely prompt-based, which really works in its favor. However, this also means that it lacks the simplicity that Suno offers. The tool is also available to try for free.

Soundraw is a remarkably powerful AI song generator. Unlike Suno’s hands-off approach, Soundraw lets technical users tinker with multiple facets. Yes, you can still use a prompt to generate a base track, but users can also edit the song’s key, instruments used, volume, and beats per minute and do all this per bar. It’s more of an AI-assistant song creation tool rather than entirely prompt-based, which really works in its favor. However, this also means that it lacks the simplicity that Suno offers. The tool is also available to try for free. Voicemod: One of the first AI song generator tools I used, Voicemod is a simple online tool that can generate tracks with specific AI singers, genre styles, and lyrics. It’s not a solution for those seeking a more professional music creation tool, but it’ll serve those creating a catching happy birthday or greeting tune just fine. However, you’ll need to create a Voicemod account to download tracks.

One of the first AI song generator tools I used, Voicemod is a simple online tool that can generate tracks with specific AI singers, genre styles, and lyrics. It’s not a solution for those seeking a more professional music creation tool, but it’ll serve those creating a catching happy birthday or greeting tune just fine. However, you’ll need to create a Voicemod account to download tracks. Mubert: Mubert is surprisingly adept at creating and discovering royalty-free music. The tool also makes it super simple to generate a track based on a mood, genre, activity, or text prompt. Users can also select the audio type (track, loop, mix, or jingle) and the duration. The tool is free to try, but you must create a free account to download tracks. You’ll also require a Pro license at $39 per month to use the music commercially.

Mubert is surprisingly adept at creating and discovering royalty-free music. The tool also makes it super simple to generate a track based on a mood, genre, activity, or text prompt. Users can also select the audio type (track, loop, mix, or jingle) and the duration. The tool is free to try, but you must create a free account to download tracks. You’ll also require a Pro license at $39 per month to use the music commercially. Riffgen: As its name suggests, Riffgen allows users to create catchy riffs quickly and easily. It’s not quite a song generator, but it does create lyricless jingles in next to no time. You’ll need to sign in using Google credentials, but once set up, the tool offers five free generations per day.

As its name suggests, Riffgen allows users to create catchy riffs quickly and easily. It’s not quite a song generator, but it does create lyricless jingles in next to no time. You’ll need to sign in using Google credentials, but once set up, the tool offers five free generations per day. Soundful: Soundful is a hybrid of Suno and Soundraw, offering easy prompt generation in addition to some music editing features. The initial setup requires you to select a few of your favorite genres, and several sample tracks are produced from this. Of all the tools, I feel Soundful produces the best ambient music for YouTube videos. That said, you must purchase the $4.99/monthly Premium subscription to use tracks in commercial projects. While these tools all offer something slightly different in the AI song generation space, Suno is by far the best option for most users.

