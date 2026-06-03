Gemini Go is here to replace Assistant on your Android Go phone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out Gemini Go to eligible Android Go devices.

Gemini Go will replace Assistant Go.

The rollout is happening gradually, so you may not get it right away.

Google won’t be happy until Gemini replaces all traces of Google Assistant. That even includes the lightweight Assistant Go, designed for lower-end Android Go devices. If you have an Android Go device, it’s time to say hello to Gemini Go.

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In a blog post, Google shared that it’s starting the rollout of Gemini Go, a streamlined version of Gemini that will work even on handsets with lower specs. Specifically, this version of Gemini only requires 2GB of RAM. As mentioned earlier, it will replace Assistant Go to provide a more conversational experience.

With this rollout, Android Go device owners will be able to use Gemini right on their device. That means you can access the AI without being forced to use the web version as a workaround. You’ll be able to start a conversation by holding down the Home button or by pressing and holding the power button.

Be aware that you may not see Gemini Go right away. Google is taking its time by releasing the update gradually. As the experience is part of the Google Search app, you can check to see if it’s available by heading over to the app’s page in the Play Store. If there’s an update button, you’ll want to tap it to install the latest Google Search app version.

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