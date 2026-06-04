Users say Gemini starts forgetting long before it's supposed to

Now, X user @Soso_fun_yt claims that this context window is misleading for chat users:

While the backend can successfully ingest a massive static file initially on the first prompt, the active conversational memory (the dynamic context window / KV cache for the chat) appears to be severely bottlenecked, dropping significantly to a 16k~ limit. (Or 25-30 messages in average)

As a result, the model quickly suffers from amnesia within the exact same chat session, completely forgetting earlier instructions, code blocks, or constraints.