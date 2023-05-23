AT&T vs Verizon: Which carrier is right for you?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’re big on rivalries here at Android Authority — look at Sony vs Bose and Netflix vs Hulu. Two competitors trading blows to make each other better over time. Mobile carriers have rivalries too, and one reigns supreme over them all: Big Blue vs Big Red. You may be struggling to choose one over the other, so we’re going to pit AT&T vs Verizon to help you out.

It’s not enough to look at plans, prices, or simply a selection of phones. We’re going to go category by category and get to the heart of each carrier. Ready to choose your next carrier? Let’s dig in!

AT&T vs Verizon — Pricing

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Historically Verizon has been the most expensive carrier, but that’s less true anymore. Verizon and AT&T’s base plans both start at the same price, and Verizon can actually be cheaper for those with large families.

The easiest way to stack the prices against each other is with our handy table below:

Unlimited Starter Unlimited Extra Unlimited Premium myPlan Unlimited Welcome myPlan Unlimited Plus Cost

Unlimited Starter $65 for one line

$60 for two lines

$45 for three lines

$35 for four lines

Unlimited Extra $75 for one line

$65 for two lines

$50 for three lines

$40 for four lines

Unlimited Premium $85 for one line

$75 for two lines

$60 for three lines

$50 for four lines

myPlan Unlimited Welcome $65 for one line

$55 for two lines

$40 for three lines

$30 for four lines

$27 for five lines

myPlan Unlimited Plus $80 for one line

$70 for two lines

$55 for three lines

$45 for four lines

$42 for five lines

Talk & Text

Unlimited Starter Unlimited

Unlimited Extra Unlimited

Unlimited Premium Unlimited

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Unlimited

myPlan Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Data

Unlimited Starter Unlimited basic 4G LTE

5G access with compatible device

Unlimited Extra 50GB premium 4G LTE

Unlimited basic 4G LTE

5G access with compatible device

Unlimited Premium 100GB premium 4G LTE

Unlimited basic 4G LTE

5G access with compatible device

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

myPlan Unlimited Plus Unlimited 4G LTE

5G Nationwide

Wideband 5G

Hotspot

Unlimited Starter Not included

Unlimited Extra 15GB per line

Unlimited Premium 30GB per line

myPlan Unlimited Welcome None ($10 add on exists, however)

myPlan Unlimited Plus 30GB 4G LTE or 5G

International Service

Unlimited Starter Unlimited texting to 120 countries

Unlimited Extra Unlimited texting to 120 countries

Unlimited Premium Unlimited texting to 120 countries

myPlan Unlimited Welcome Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

myPlan Unlimited Plus Talk & Text in Mexico and Canada

Texting in over 200 countries

Extra Perks

Unlimited Starter Device security and spam risk alerts

Standard definition streaming

Unlimited Extra Device security and spam risk alerts

Standard definition streaming

Unlimited Premium Device security and spam risk alerts

High definition streaming



myPlan Unlimited Welcome 480p streaming

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more

myPlan Unlimited Plus 480p streaming

Can add perks for $10 each, including 100GB hotspot data, Apple Music, Apple One, Disney Plus bundle, and more



As you can see, the entry-level unlimited plans are essentially a wash with similar pricing and features. Where things get complicated is on the mid-range and high-end, as Verizon’s Unlimited Plus essentially fills this role for Verizon, while AT&T has Unlimited Extra and Unlimited Premium.

Verizon gives you the same 30GB hotspot access as the AT&T Unlimited Premium plan as well as unlimited prioritization. Meanwhile, AT&T’s Extra gives you 15GB of hotspot access, while the Premium option gives you the same 30GB as Verizon.

AT&T vs Verizon — Coverage Both carriers can claim to have the most extensive coverage area in the United States — but it depends on what network you’re looking for. AT&T boasted the largest 3G network, though it’s been retired in favor of wide-reaching 4G LTE coverage. Verizon, on the other hand, has had a lead in 4G LTE for a number of years. Both are still important for customers who live outside of major cities, though there are now faster options for some users.

If you turn your attention to each carrier’s 5G access, you’ll find that speed and availability is once again the name of the game. Verizon employs a high-speed mmWave network for its high-end 5G coverage, which is lightning-fast but offers a limited range. Big Red now has a more accessible Nationwide 5G network to fill in the gaps, too. AT&T, on the other hand, relies mainly on a low-band network that stretches across far more of the country, even if it doesn’t reach the same speeds.

You have a look at AT&T’s coverage map below and immediately see where its 4G LTE and 5G access are available, but it’s a bit trickier with Verizon. You’ll have to get up close and personal with street-by-street maps if you want the fastest mmWave coverage. However, you can see Verizon’s new Nationwide 5G network right here.

Here’s the AT&T coverage map:

AT&T vs Verizon — Perks and promotions

Neither AT&T nor Verizon offer any major perks by default, though AT&T’s Premium tier does give you HD streaming versus the 480p that Verizon defaults to. However, Verizon does allow you to upgrade to HD for an additional $5 a month.

While Verizon doesn’t include perks, it does offer them for just $10 each. The total list of optional Verizon are: Disney Bundle (Hulu, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus)

2TB Cloud Storage

100GB Mobile hotspot

Walmart+ Membership

Apple One

Apple Music Family

Smartwatch Data

3 TravelPass Days AT&T doesn’t have any perks at all, optional or otherwise. It used to offer HBO Max but that’s no longer the case.

Both carriers offer a pretty solid selection of promos, though you’ll mainly be saving on new devices rather than plans. For more on deals, check out our guides to the best Verizon deals and best AT&T deals.

AT&T vs Verizon — Phone selection

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Carrier-exclusive phones aren’t what they once were. Many of the leading US carriers offer nearly identical lists of devices, and sometimes the only difference is whether the phone relies on GSM or CDMA. AT&T and Verizon are no exceptions to this rule, but Big Red exclusively offers a good variety of Motorola phones, like the folding Razr.

As we mentioned before, the GSM and CDMA divide is one of the main differences between AT&T and Verizon. Big Red falls on the CDMA side while AT&T holds down the GSM camp. GSM is the newer technology, and it’s more common than CDMA, which can be great if you travel abroad often.

Which carrier is right for you? Finally, the million-dollar question in the battle of AT&T vs Verizon — which one is right for you? The short answer is that it depends. If you have a decent budget and want the largest 4G LTE network, go for Verizon. You might also turn to Big Red if you have an affinity for Motorola phones like the Razr. However, if you want better flexibility to switch devices, then AT&T is the right pick.

Ultimately, we can’t tell you which network to pick — and maybe neither one is the right option. If that’s the case, you might want to take a peek at a few other options. For prepaid choices, check out our guide to the best prepaid phones. For contract services, you’ll want to visit our guides to T-Mobile or Verizon.

