Want the Uncarrier's service on the cheap? Consider a T-Mobile MVNO instead
T-Mobile is known for having the cheapest plans out of all three of the major postpaid carriers by a fairly wide margin. Unfortunately, the Uncarrier’s prices have crept closer to its competition recently. While T-Mobile still offers competitive pricing, the cheapest way to enjoy T-Mobile is to use a T-Mobile MVNO.
In this guide, we explain what a T-Mobile MVNO is, why you might want to consider one, and finally, we take a brief look at the best carriers on T-Mobile’s network.
What is a T-Mobile MVNO?
T-Mobile not only provides its own plans and services, but it also sells its network capacity in bulk to other businesses. These businesses can then do whatever they wish with this capacity, including creating their own mobile virtual network operator (or MVNO). That’s just a fancy way of saying it’s a carrier that piggybacks off another network.
These carriers typically use the prepaid model for payments, meaning you pay for services ahead of each month instead of receiving a bill for charges at the end of a billing period.
A T-Mobile MNVO might use T-Mobile’s network, but it is still completely responsible for its own marketing, customer service, promotions, phone selection, activations, and more. You can learn more in our guide to MVNOs.
The pros and cons of using a T-Mobile MVNO
So why use a T-Mobile MNVO instead of getting service directly from a carrier? There are several pros and cons. Let’s start with the pros:
- You can save a lot of money! Prepaid carriers tend to charge significantly less for service.
- You can easily switch networks if you find a better deal, as there are no contracts or commitments typically.
- You don’t need good credit to qualify for a plan, though you’ll have to pass a credit check if you want to add a device payment plan (for those MNVOs that offer it).
Of course, there are also some notable cons:
- There are fewer extras. T-Mobile offers several streaming perks and other incentives with its plans. Most MVNOs won’t be able to say the same. You’re getting fewer extras, but again that’s part of why you are saving money!
- Throttling and deprioritization could be an issue for some prepaid carriers. While the T-Mobile Essentials plan actually has less priority than some MVNOs, the majority of T-Mobile’s plans have top priority.
- Customer service is typically weaker than what you’ll get from T-Mobile. Brick-and-mortar stores are a rarity, if available at all, and some carriers only do customer service via the web.
- Phone options often are weaker on prepaid carriers, though this isn’t the case for all of them.
- You’ll get better roaming arrangements from T-Mobile directly. Many prepaid options will either have no roaming or very limited options.
Now that you know the pros and cons, let’s take a look at some of the best T-Mobile MNVOs at a glance.
The best T-Mobile MVNOs at a glance
There are a lot of T-Mobile MVNOs, but there are a few that stand out above the rest. Here are some of our favorites:
Google Fi Wireless
|Flexible
|Simply Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Cost
|Flexible
$20/mo + $10/GB per month for 1 line
$35/mo + $10/GB per month for 2 lines
$50/mo + $10/GB per month for 3 lines
$65/mo + $10/GB per month for 4 lines
$80/mo + $10/GB per month for 5 lines
$95/mo + $10/GB per month for 6 lines
|Simply Unlimited
$50 per month for 1 line
$80 per month for 2 lines ($40 per line)
$80 per month for 3 lines (previously $25 per line, now $26.67 per line)
$80 per month for 4 lines ($20 per line)
$100 per month for 5 lines ($20 per line)
$120 per month for 6 lines ($20 per line)
|Unlimited Plus
$65 per month for 1 line
$110 a month for 2 lines ($55 per line)
$135 per month for 3 lines ($45 per line)
$160 per month for 4 lines ($40 per line)
$200 per month for 5 lines ($40 per line)
$240 per month for 6 lines ($40 per line)
Talk & Text
|Flexible
Unlimited
|Simply Unlimited
Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
Data
|Flexible
$10 per GB used until you reach limit
|Simply Unlimited
Up to 35GB of free, unmetered data
|Unlimited Plus
Up to 50GB of free, unmetered data
Hotspot
|Flexible
Full-speed at $10 per GB rate
|Simply Unlimited
5GB of Wi-Fi hotspot tethering per person
|Unlimited Plus
Full-speed included
International
|Flexible
Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico.
On an iPhone, when you travel outside of the US, tethering and Wi-Fi hotspot options are not available.
|Simply Unlimited
Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico
No international calls, texts, and data outside the US, Canada, and Mexico
|Unlimited Plus
Free calls from US to over 50 countries.
Unlimited data and texts in over 200 countries or regions.
Extras
|Flexible
Data free after per-month limit
|Simply Unlimited
None
|Unlimited Plus
100GB of Google One storage for each group plan member.
One year of YouTube Premium per user at no additional cost.
Google Fi Wireless offers both limited and unlimited data plans. For most users, we recommend Simply Unlimited. At $20 per line for four lines, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, data, and 5GB of mobile hotspot service per device. There’s also free roaming in Canada and Mexico.
Mint Mobile
|Plan
|Cost
|Talk & Text
|Data
|Extras
|Plan
Mint 5GB
|Cost
$75 for three months
$120 for six months
$180 for 12 months
|Talk & Text
Unlimited
|Data
5GB LTE/5G access
|Extras
Hotspot up to data limit
|Plan
Mint 15GB
|Cost
$105 for three months
$150 for six months
$240 for 12 months
|Talk & Text
Unlimited
|Data
15GB LTE/5G access
|Extras
Hotspot up to data limit
|Plan
Mint 20GB
|Cost
$135 for three months
$210 for six months
$300 for 12 months
|Talk & Text
Unlimited
|Data
20GB LTE/5G access
|Extras
Hotspot up to data limit
|Plan
Mint Unlimited
|Cost
$120 for three months
$210 for six months
$360 for 12 months
|Talk & Text
Unlimited
|Data
40GB premium data
Unlimited 4G/5G
|Extras
10GB hotspot access
Mint Mobile has cheap pricing, though the catch is you have to pay far in advance to get the best pricing. For example, you’ll pay $360 a year for unlimited data, which works out to just $30 a month. This is one of the cheapest unlimited plans on T-Mobile’s network and actually enjoys pretty decent prioritization. All of Mint’s plans aren’t bad, as long as you’re willing to pay for a year all at once.
Ultra Mobile
|Limited data
|Unlimited data
Cost
|Limited data
$15-$39 per month (1 month)
$13-$27 per month (3 months)
$11-$35 per month (6 months)
$10-$30 per month (12 months)
|Unlimited data
$49 per month (1 month)
$34.50 per month (3 months)
$45 per month (6 months)
$40 per month (12 months)
Talk & Text
|Limited data
Unlimited
|Unlimited data
Unlimited
Data
|Limited data
250MB up to 15GB
|Unlimited data
40GB
Hotspot
|Limited data
Hotspot available up to data cap
|Unlimited data
Hotspot available as part of the monthly limit
International Service
|Limited data
Unlimited talk to 80 destinations
Monthly international long distance credit
One-time $5 international credit
|Unlimited data
Unlimited talk to 80 destinations
Monthly international long distance credit
One-time $5 or $10 international credit
Ultra Mobile offers monthly plans as well as steeper discounts for those who want to pay 3, 6, or 12 months ahead. Yearly limited data plans will run you as little as $10-30 per month if you pay for a year in advance. Unlimited plans aren’t quite as impressive, at the equivalent of $40 per month if you pay for the year all at once. We’d recommend Ultra Mobile primarily for those interested in limited data.
Boost Mobile
|1GB Yearly Plan
|5GB Plan
|Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Cost
|1GB Yearly Plan
$100/yearly ($8.33/monthly)
|5GB Plan
$15 per month
|Unlimited
$25 a month
|Unlimited Plus
$60 a month
Talk and Text
|1GB Yearly Plan
Unlimited
|5GB Plan
Unlimited
|Unlimited
Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
Data
|1GB Yearly Plan
1GB per month
|5GB Plan
5GB 4G LTE
|Unlimited
Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
Unlimited
Hotspot
|1GB Yearly Plan
Included up to data cap
|5GB Plan
Included up to data cap
|Unlimited
None
|Unlimited Plus
30GB included
International
|1GB Yearly Plan
Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month
|5GB Plan
Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month
|Unlimited
Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month
International
|Unlimited Plus
Todo Mexico included
Special terms
|1GB Yearly Plan
New customers only
|5GB Plan
Available to new customers only
|Unlimited
$15 add-on gets you 12GB hotspot data
|Unlimited Plus
None
Boost Mobile offers a range of plans, including a yearly plan for $100 (equal to $8.33 a month) that gives you just 1GB of data each month. The Unlimited Plan is probably the best value at just $25 a month, though be aware it has somewhat aggressive deprioritization during peak times or in majorly congested areas.