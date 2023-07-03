Want the Uncarrier's service on the cheap? Consider a T-Mobile MVNO instead

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile is known for having the cheapest plans out of all three of the major postpaid carriers by a fairly wide margin. Unfortunately, the Uncarrier’s prices have crept closer to its competition recently. While T-Mobile still offers competitive pricing, the cheapest way to enjoy T-Mobile is to use a T-Mobile MVNO.

In this guide, we explain what a T-Mobile MVNO is, why you might want to consider one, and finally, we take a brief look at the best carriers on T-Mobile’s network.

What is a T-Mobile MVNO? T-Mobile not only provides its own plans and services, but it also sells its network capacity in bulk to other businesses. These businesses can then do whatever they wish with this capacity, including creating their own mobile virtual network operator (or MVNO). That’s just a fancy way of saying it’s a carrier that piggybacks off another network.

These carriers typically use the prepaid model for payments, meaning you pay for services ahead of each month instead of receiving a bill for charges at the end of a billing period.

A T-Mobile MNVO might use T-Mobile’s network, but it is still completely responsible for its own marketing, customer service, promotions, phone selection, activations, and more. You can learn more in our guide to MVNOs.

The pros and cons of using a T-Mobile MVNO So why use a T-Mobile MNVO instead of getting service directly from a carrier? There are several pros and cons. Let’s start with the pros: You can save a lot of money! Prepaid carriers tend to charge significantly less for service.

You can easily switch networks if you find a better deal, as there are no contracts or commitments typically.

You don’t need good credit to qualify for a plan, though you’ll have to pass a credit check if you want to add a device payment plan (for those MNVOs that offer it). Of course, there are also some notable cons: There are fewer extras. T-Mobile offers several streaming perks and other incentives with its plans. Most MVNOs won’t be able to say the same. You’re getting fewer extras, but again that’s part of why you are saving money!

Throttling and deprioritization could be an issue for some prepaid carriers. While the T-Mobile Essentials plan actually has less priority than some MVNOs, the majority of T-Mobile’s plans have top priority.

Customer service is typically weaker than what you’ll get from T-Mobile. Brick-and-mortar stores are a rarity, if available at all, and some carriers only do customer service via the web.

Phone options often are weaker on prepaid carriers, though this isn’t the case for all of them.

You’ll get better roaming arrangements from T-Mobile directly. Many prepaid options will either have no roaming or very limited options. Now that you know the pros and cons, let’s take a look at some of the best T-Mobile MNVOs at a glance.

The best T-Mobile MVNOs at a glance

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

There are a lot of T-Mobile MVNOs, but there are a few that stand out above the rest. Here are some of our favorites:

Google Fi Wireless

Flexible Simply Unlimited Unlimited Plus Cost

Flexible $20/mo + $10/GB per month for 1 line

$35/mo + $10/GB per month for 2 lines

$50/mo + $10/GB per month for 3 lines

$65/mo + $10/GB per month for 4 lines

$80/mo + $10/GB per month for 5 lines

$95/mo + $10/GB per month for 6 lines

Simply Unlimited $50 per month for 1 line

$80 per month for 2 lines ($40 per line)

$80 per month for 3 lines (previously $25 per line, now $26.67 per line)

$80 per month for 4 lines ($20 per line)

$100 per month for 5 lines ($20 per line)

$120 per month for 6 lines ($20 per line)

Unlimited Plus $65 per month for 1 line

$110 a month for 2 lines ($55 per line)

$135 per month for 3 lines ($45 per line)

$160 per month for 4 lines ($40 per line)

$200 per month for 5 lines ($40 per line)

$240 per month for 6 lines ($40 per line)

Talk & Text

Flexible Unlimited

Simply Unlimited Unlimited

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Data

Flexible $10 per GB used until you reach limit

Simply Unlimited Up to 35GB of free, unmetered data

Unlimited Plus Up to 50GB of free, unmetered data

Hotspot

Flexible Full-speed at $10 per GB rate

Simply Unlimited 5GB of Wi-Fi hotspot tethering per person

Unlimited Plus Full-speed included

International

Flexible Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico.

On an iPhone, when you travel outside of the US, tethering and Wi-Fi hotspot options are not available.

Simply Unlimited Free calls from US to Canada and Mexico

No international calls, texts, and data outside the US, Canada, and Mexico

Unlimited Plus Free calls from US to over 50 countries.

Unlimited data and texts in over 200 countries or regions.

Extras

Flexible Data free after per-month limit

Simply Unlimited None

Unlimited Plus

100GB of Google One storage for each group plan member.



One year of YouTube Premium per user at no additional cost.



Google Fi Wireless offers both limited and unlimited data plans. For most users, we recommend Simply Unlimited. At $20 per line for four lines, you’ll get unlimited talk, text, data, and 5GB of mobile hotspot service per device. There’s also free roaming in Canada and Mexico.

Mint Mobile

Plan Cost Talk & Text Data Extras Plan Mint 5GB

Cost $75 for three months

$120 for six months

$180 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 5GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint 15GB

Cost $105 for three months

$150 for six months

$240 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 15GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint 20GB

Cost $135 for three months

$210 for six months

$300 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 20GB LTE/5G access

Extras Hotspot up to data limit

Plan Mint Unlimited

Cost $120 for three months

$210 for six months

$360 for 12 months

Talk & Text Unlimited

Data 40GB premium data

Unlimited 4G/5G

Extras 10GB hotspot access



Mint Mobile has cheap pricing, though the catch is you have to pay far in advance to get the best pricing. For example, you’ll pay $360 a year for unlimited data, which works out to just $30 a month. This is one of the cheapest unlimited plans on T-Mobile’s network and actually enjoys pretty decent prioritization. All of Mint’s plans aren’t bad, as long as you’re willing to pay for a year all at once.

Ultra Mobile

Limited data Unlimited data Cost

Limited data $15-$39 per month (1 month)

$13-$27 per month (3 months)

$11-$35 per month (6 months)

$10-$30 per month (12 months)

Unlimited data $49 per month (1 month)

$34.50 per month (3 months)

$45 per month (6 months)

$40 per month (12 months)

Talk & Text

Limited data Unlimited

Unlimited data Unlimited

Data

Limited data 250MB up to 15GB

Unlimited data 40GB

Hotspot

Limited data Hotspot available up to data cap

Unlimited data Hotspot available as part of the monthly limit

International Service

Limited data Unlimited talk to 80 destinations

Monthly international long distance credit

One-time $5 international credit

Unlimited data Unlimited talk to 80 destinations

Monthly international long distance credit

One-time $5 or $10 international credit



Ultra Mobile offers monthly plans as well as steeper discounts for those who want to pay 3, 6, or 12 months ahead. Yearly limited data plans will run you as little as $10-30 per month if you pay for a year in advance. Unlimited plans aren’t quite as impressive, at the equivalent of $40 per month if you pay for the year all at once. We’d recommend Ultra Mobile primarily for those interested in limited data.

Boost Mobile

1GB Yearly Plan 5GB Plan Unlimited Unlimited Plus Cost

1GB Yearly Plan $100/yearly ($8.33/monthly)

5GB Plan $15 per month

Unlimited $25 a month

Unlimited Plus $60 a month

Talk and Text

1GB Yearly Plan Unlimited

5GB Plan Unlimited

Unlimited Unlimited

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Data

1GB Yearly Plan 1GB per month

5GB Plan 5GB 4G LTE

Unlimited Unlimited

Unlimited Plus Unlimited

Hotspot

1GB Yearly Plan Included up to data cap

5GB Plan Included up to data cap

Unlimited None

Unlimited Plus 30GB included

International

1GB Yearly Plan Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month



5GB Plan Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month

Unlimited Todo Mexico Plus available for $5 per month

International

Unlimited Plus Todo Mexico included

Special terms

1GB Yearly Plan New customers only

5GB Plan Available to new customers only

Unlimited $15 add-on gets you 12GB hotspot data

Unlimited Plus None



Boost Mobile offers a range of plans, including a yearly plan for $100 (equal to $8.33 a month) that gives you just 1GB of data each month. The Unlimited Plan is probably the best value at just $25 a month, though be aware it has somewhat aggressive deprioritization during peak times or in majorly congested areas.

Looking for more options? Be sure to check out our guide to the best prepaid carriers. You can also check out our guides for Verizon and AT&T if you want to consider another network.

Comments