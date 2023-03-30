The best AT&T deals: Save $800 on the Galaxy S23 with any trade-in

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

AT&T always has a good mix of deals up its sleeve. These include discounts on smartphones and other tech products, various bundles, and more. Right now, you can even grab deals on AT&T’s new TV service. We’ve rounded up the best AT&T deals that you can get directly from the carrier — check them out below.

Featured deal: Save $800 on the Galaxy S23 series with any trade-in

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

AT&T is offering ridiculously good trade-in deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series. When you sign up for a new line of service, you can get an $800 trade-in value on your new Galaxy by swapping out almost any phone in any condition.

That’s no exaggeration. To qualify for the full trade-in value, your old phone needs only to have a trade-in value of $35. For example, you could have an old Galaxy S8 with a cracked screen that doesn’t even power on. It might not seem worth much, but it’ll save you $800 on the latest flagship.

Assuming your old device qualifies for the full savings, the deal means the Galaxy S23 is free after receiving the bill credits, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is just $399.99.

Other than your old phone, the other main requirement of the deal is that you sign up for a new 36-month unlimited line worth at least $75 per month. If you’re down with that then hit the widgets below to check out the deals.

The best AT&T deals

Editor’s note: We update this list regularly as new deals are announced.

Get 16GB of data for just $25 per month

AT&T

While many of the deals below revolve around how much you can save on your next device, AT&T has an amazing deal on one of its most popular prepaid plans. While this promotion is running, you can bring your device and get a 16GB prepaid plan for the equivalent of just $25 per month.

16GB is double the data allowance previously offered on the very same plan and more than anyone but the most avid gamers and streamers will get through on a monthly basis. The caveat is that you have to commit to the plan for a year and stump out the whole $300 payment upfront. That won’t mean it’s for everyone, but the generous allowance makes it well worth it.

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for free with trade-in

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The latest Pixel flagships were always going to be popular choices, and AT&T wants to give you a good deal on them. By switching up your old device, you can earn as much as $940 in trade-in credit toward your new Pixel 7 Pro.

The full trade-in value for your old device leaves you with nothing to pay for the most powerful Pixel. If you don’t have a device to trade, you can now pick up the Pixel 7 for just $10 per month by just signing up for a new unlimited line.

The trade-in credit you can earn against the Pixel 7 Pro obviously depends on the device you have to switch up. But the range of options is generous, with any handset with a notional trade-in value of over $230 getting you the full $800 rebate.

Get the iPhone 14 for free with a trade-in

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

If you have a device to trade in, then you can pre-order the latest Apple iPhones and get as much as $800 off the cost of the handset when you commit to an unlimited plan. That means you can pick up the iPhone 14 completely free.

Here are the deals in full: Apple iPhone 14 — free with trade-in ($800 off)

Apple iPhone 14 Plus — $99.99 with trade-in ($800 off)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro — $199.99 with trade-in ($800 off)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max— $399.99 with trade-in ($800 off) These savings apply to the base models of each phone, but the $800 trade-in offer applies to all memory variants. Hit the button below to pre-order your iPhone of choice.

Save $800 on the Galaxy Z series with a trade-in

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The new foldable lineup from Samsung is drawing very admiring glances, including from us. AT&T has some tantalizing offers on the handsets, with $800 trade-in credit available with almost any trade-in.

A variety of phones from the past few years qualify for the full discount. Even significantly older models, such as the iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10 will get you the full $800 off. You’ll also save 50% on Samsung accessories when you purchase one of the new devices.

The deal requires you to sign up for an eligible unlimited plan for 36 months. After that, you’ll receive the trade-in value in the form of bill credits each month. The credits will start within three bills.

Great smartphone savings without a trade-in

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Not everyone owns a device ready to swap, and AT&T acknowledges this by offering a range of discounts on other great smartphones without requiring a switch-up. If you commit to an unlimited line, then you can get a cut price on your new handset.

The phones you can save on are mainly from Apple’s rival brand, Samsung, and include the likes of the popular Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy A14.

Big AT&T deals on flagship smartwatches

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The AT&T deals don’t end at phones and internet services. Wearables are also on offer from the provider, with the opportunity to save big on some of the best smartwatch models if you jump through the right hoops.

As long as you sign them both up for a line of service, you can buy one Apple smartwatch and get $330 off another. The deal applies to all variants of iOS watches, such as the Apple Watch Series 8.

When it comes to other brands, you can save 50% directly without having to buy two or trade in another device. This means you can pick up the likes of the Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 with a new line of service.

Find out which watch you want via the link below.

Save 30% on AT&T accessories

For a limited time, you can save 30% on an assortment of accessories from AT&T when you purchase three or more.

This deal is catered to Android users since Apple products are excluded from the discount. Nevertheless, it’s worth seeing what you can save on. Cases, chargers, and screen protectors are all good options to complement your device.

A few accessories have standalone deals on them too. Check them out via the widget below.

Extra AT&T deals for essential workers

Adam Birney / Android Authority

On top of the other AT&T deals, you can save a bit more on your wireless plan if you’re in one of several professions. Military, veterans, first responders, nurses, physicians, and teachers can all benefit from this offer, which provides a 25% discount on any of the unlimited plans.

For example, a police officer can sign up for the AT&T Unlimited Starter plan for just $48.75 per month, rather than the usual $65. As with the rest of the population, this price per line drops further if you add multiple lines to your account.

Looking for a great deal, or perhaps you’re considering going with a postpaid account? You can also read more about the best AT&T prepaid phones and the best AT&T prepaid plans.

Comments