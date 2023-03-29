The best Verizon deals: Get the Galaxy S23 Plus for free

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Verizon is the biggest US carrier, with great coverage and a good selection of phones. But finding the best Verizon savings shouldn’t have to be a trawl for those seeking a new device but looking for the best deal possible. We’ve put together the best Verizon deals that are currently available.

There’s a lot to get through, which is a good thing. Let’s dive in.

Featured deal: Get the Galaxy S23 Plus, Watch, and Tab, all for free

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is still a hot topic in the tech world, and Verizon has some excellent offers on the latest flagships. By jumping through the right hoops and handing over your old device, you can save as much as $1,000 on the new devices, as well as score a free Galaxy Watch and Tablet.

Given the $800 maximum trade-in value with $200 more when you switch to Verizon, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for free. On top of that, you can throw in a free Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Tab S7 FE. That’s almost $2,000 worth of tech that won’t cost you a penny.

As you’d expect, there are terms and conditions to be met to land such a haul. Firstly, you need to trade in your old device. Trade-in values vary, although damaged phones are accepted. You’ll also need a new unlimited plan and you’ll receive your discount in the form of bill credits over 36 months. If you want the other free devices then you’ll need plans for those too, so mad sure to read the fine print for yourself.

Check out the deals yourself via the widgets below.

1. Save up to $1,000 on the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 with trade-in

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The top handsets also draw the best deals from Verizon for both new and existing customers. When you trade in your old device and sign up for a select unlimited plan, you can get $1,000 off either the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4.

If you haven’t already done the maths, that means you can land yourself the Galaxy Z Flip for free. The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 drops to just $799.99 once you’ve received your rebate in the form of bill credits.

If you’re a new customer, then you can get an extra $200 to help with the costs of switching from your current provider.

2. Save $1,000 on the iPhone 14 range with trade-in

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Ready for one of the best iPhones on the market? Verizon will oblige. When you switch up your old device, you can save as much as $1,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro, or any other smartphone in the iPhone 14 range. That makes both the iPhone 13 and the 13 Mini free with the right trade.

To take advantage of the offer you’ll need to set up a new line on the 5G Get More plan, which offers 5G coverage nationwide, and even 5G Ultra Wideband in select cities. Plus, as with the Galaxy S23 deals, you can get a free iPad and Apple Watch when you buy one of the latest iPhones. But you will have to sign up for a plan for those, too.

The iPhone 13 devices are still on offer as well, so hit the button below to find out which suits you best.

3. Get the Pixel 7 Pro for free with trade-in

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Verizon always offers deals on the hottest phones on the market. Among the ways you can save on the Google Pixel 7 Pro is to save $900 when you trade in your old device. This applies to new and existing customers and means you’ll get the Pixel 7 Pro for free after bill credits.

That’s not all, either. So keen is the carrier to get your business, it will provide you with a virtual prepaid Mastercard worth up to $200 to cover the cost of ditching your old provider. The deal requires a new unlimited plan from Verizon.

There’s no trade-in offer on the Pixel 7, but you can get it for just $5 per month when you add a new unlimited line. You’ll also get the prepaid Mastercard to help you move to Verizon. As an extra sweetener to these deals, you’ll get a free Pixel Watch when you buy a Google Pixel 7 phone.

4. Get the Google Pixel 6a or other 5G phones for free without trade

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Verizon has one of the fastest and best coverage 5G plans in the entire country. Right now, they’re helping you take advantage of that great network by offering several 5G phones for free when you switch or add a new line to their network. This deal includes plenty of great phones such as the Motorola Edge, the Google Pixel 6a, the iPhone 12, and more.

To fully benefit from a 5G capable smartphone, you need a carrier with a strong 5G network. Verizon provides this, allowing you to experience fast download and browsing speeds on these powerful devices. With their speedy hardware and this fast connection, you’re able to multitask and increase your productivity.

The best part of this deal is that it includes options that are sure to fit everyone’s needs. If you’re not looking for an Android, there are plenty of iPhone options.

5. Save on tablets

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

If you’re looking for some extra screen space for reading or drawing, Verizon is offering some great discounts on both Apple and Android tablets right now. This includes $100 off some of the best tablets on the market, such as the latest iPad, the larger iPad Pro, and the Android-favorite Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

Tablets are a nice addition to any coffee table and are more space-saving for portability than most laptops. Hit the button below to check out all the latest discounts while they last.

6. Get Disney Plus for free

The days are getting shorter again, and streaming content is getting better than ever. Verizon doesn’t want you to miss out, which is why you can now get a host of free streaming services with your unlimited plan.

When you switch to a prepaid unlimited plan, you’ll get six months of Disney Plus worth $7.99 per month for free. If you sign up for the Play More or Get More unlimited plans, you’ll get the Disney Plus package, which also includes Hulu and ESPN Plus. That’s worth $13.99 per month, and the free subscriptions persist for a whole year.

If you’re already on one of those plans then you’re ready to activate your free streaming services, so what are you waiting for?

7. Military, teachers, nurses, and first responder discounts

In an age where teachers, nurses, and other first responders are asked to work like never before, Verizon is giving back. The carrier offers a variety of perks and discounts for those who serve. From unlimited plans for $30 per month to hiring veterans, it’s an impactful way to say thank you. In addition, the plan discounts are valid on four-line plans, so your entire family can save.

It’s easy to sign up — verify your eligibility and enroll with your basic information. Then, if you’re a service member looking for employment, you and your spouse can join the Verizon Talent Network and stay informed with the latest job postings.

8. College discounts — save up to $35 on unlimited

There’s a good chance that your semester is taking place at least partly online, and that means you’ll need reliable data. While some schools plan to conduct in-person classes, others are transitioning to online learning. Whatever the situation, Verizon has college students covered. Right now, you can save $10 per month with a single line of unlimited service or $25 on a pair of lines. All you have to do is verify your student status with UNiDAYS, and then Verizon will hook you up.

The offer is good for online students, and you don’t have to add a new line of service. However, the offer is only valid for a maximum of four years, so super-seniors, be warned.

9. Get up to $500 in Verizon eGift Cards when you switch

Verizon is jam-packed with great deals if you want a new device, but what if you’re happy with the one you’ve got? Well, you can get $500 money back in the form of a gift card just for bringing your current device to the network and activating an unlimited plan.

Unlike most deals, you’ll have to add a promo code at the rebate center to get your eGift Card. Claiming the card requires a promo code, which you’ll be provided with when you sign up. For a limited time, the reward also comes with a Verizon Stream TV for free.

10. Get $200 off each new smartphone with Verizon business

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Verizon also offers some great deals on the business side of things, especially regarding their mobile connections. Their business plans start at an affordable $30 per line for unlimited data, text, and calling while also accessing Verizon’s 5G network nationwide. In addition, Verizon’s business branch also has some excellent limited-time offers. These include new customers getting $200 off each new smartphone (up to 99 lines) or getting the iPhone 13 or Motorola One UW Ace free with a trade-in.

