ASUS ROG Ally X rumors: Everything we know and what we want to see

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The ASUS ROG Ally transformed the way I played games, but now it’s time for a refresh. The ASUS ROG Ally X will be an iterative but important update to the Windows device, fixing a few minor issues and pushing the handheld experience even further.

It’s still at least a few weeks away, but here’s what we know so far about the ROG Ally X, as well as what we want to see from the 2024 update.

ASUS ROG Ally X: At a glance When is it expected to come out? A full announcement is expected at Computex on June 2, with a global release likely coming shortly after that.

A full announcement is expected at Computex on June 2, with a global release likely coming shortly after that. What new features could there be? ASUS has already announced a larger battery life and more RAM, so expect the device to be significantly larger and heavier.

ASUS has already announced a larger battery life and more RAM, so expect the device to be significantly larger and heavier. How much might it cost? The ROG Ally X will likely cost more than the existing models, with current rumors putting it around $799.

Will there be an ASUS ROG Ally X?

The ASUS ROG Ally X was first teased in a livestream on May 9, 2024, after a few weeks of rumors. However, the stream stopped short of actually showing the device, so there are a few things that are still up in the air. ASUS will give us a full reveal on June 2, so you won’t have to wait long.

Importantly, this is not an ROG Ally 2. It’s a mid-cycle refresh with relatively minor changes, and the existing model will still be on the market.

What is the most likely ASUS ROG Ally X release date? ASUS ROG Ally — June 13, 2023 The ASUS ROG Ally X will be officially announced on June 2, and the global release date will likely follow a few weeks later.

For reference, the first ROG Ally was announced on April 1, 2023, and launched on June 13. Considering this is a second-generation device, it’s a safe bet that there won’t be as much of a delay before the ROG Ally X hits stores around the world.

What rumored specs and features could the ASUS ROG Ally X have?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

While a true successor to the ASUS ROG Ally is still at least a year away, the ROG Ally X is slated to have a well-rounded set of improvements that address most current users’ pain points. The biggest and most significant reveal in the livestream above is the larger battery size.

ASUS says the new battery is much, much, larger than before. Expect an increase of 50% or more on the current battery capacity. All that extra juice means the device is also physically larger and heavier. The company says it was surprised that most consumers prefer more longevity to portability, but we won’t know how much of a tradeoff this is until the device is officially unveiled.

The ROG Ally X will have the same chipset with more RAM, a bigger battery, and a few other tweaks.

The other big reveal in the livestream was an increase in internal RAM. No exact numbers were given, but considering the current model has 16GB, it stands to reason that the ROG Ally X will have 32GB. The chipset itself remains the same, so don’t expect crazy framerate gains, but it should help smooth things out, considering it’s a full Windows machine.

Another change to the internals is switching from an M.2 2230 slot to an M.2 2280 slot, making it easier to increase storage. The ASUS ROG Ally X will also pack 1TB out of the box, up from 512GB on the first-gen model.

Externally, we still don’t know what the ROG Ally X will look like. In an interview with The Verge, ASUS mentioned that the motherboard has been rearranged, implying that the SD card reader has been moved away from the heat vents. The interview also opened the possibility of other changes, such as a second USB-C port and better sticks.

Oh, and one more change: it now comes in black.

What might the ASUS ROG Ally X price be? ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme — $699

$699 ASUS ROG Ally Z1 — $499 With the original ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Edition costing $699, it’s a safe bet that the ASUS ROG Ally X will cost slightly more. One early rumor indicates a price of $799, which sounds reasonable for what’s on offer.

Should you wait for the ASUS ROG Ally X?

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

The ASUS ROG Ally X is in an interesting spot because it doesn’t fully replace the existing model. Instead, it’s a slight upgrade with a few drawbacks that might not be worth it for you. The now-year-old ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Edition ($794 at Amazon) can frequently be bought at a discount, so whether or not you should wait will depend on your needs.

The ASUS ROG Ally X’s larger battery size makes it a better choice if you’re primarily looking to play away from a power source. However, you’ll have to shell out quite a bit more for the privilege, and it will be significantly heavier.

The ROG Ally X is bigger, heavier, and more expensive.

Performance-wise, the two devices should be very similar, with the added RAM on the ROG Ally X giving it a slight edge. It also ships with a more storage capacity at 1TB, and it’s rumored to have a larger 2280 M. 2 slot for easier upgrades. The M. 2 2230 slot on the original ASUS ROG Ally makes it a bit more difficult to source and install a new SSD.

That said, if you already have an ASUS ROG Ally, the upgrade is probably not worth it. You’re better off waiting until the ASUS ROG Ally 2 in 2025, as the next-gen AMD APU will blow this year’s handhelds out of the water.

ASUS ROG Ally X: What we want to see While we’ve already had a taste of the ROG Ally X, there are a few more things that I’d like to see that have yet to be announced. Here’s a quick roundup.

Fixed SD card reader placement At this point, it’s common knowledge that the first-gen ROG Ally has a serious problem with the SD card reader, and ASUS has admitted as much. Due to its placement near the heat sinks, extended periods at high temperatures can completely fry the SD card reader — and your MicroSD card along with it.

Personally, I haven’t struggled with this problem because I tend to avoid turbo mode whenever possible. Still, this isn’t something that can be fixed with a software update, so it needs to be addressed in the ASUS ROG Ally X. For what it’s worth, ASUS knows it screwed up here, so this one is all but guaranteed.

Better heat dissipation One of the biggest downsides of the ROG Ally’s incredible performance is heat generation. Although the fans are mostly effective at preventing serious throttling and you can set custom fan curves if you take the time, lower temperatures would have benefits across the board.

I’d love to see the ROG Ally X make some strides toward keeping things cool, whether through redesigned cooling or more efficient software management. We already know that the chipset will remain the same, but the larger physical size could allow ASUS to make some magic happen.

Low-power battery improvements While the ROG Ally still beats the Steam Deck when it comes to peak performance, it’s woefully behind when it comes to lower power performance. Since I spend far more time playing less demanding indie titles like Sea of Stars or retro titles via emulation, it would be nice to be able to play for more than two hours without having to reach for the charger.

ASUS has promised a significantly larger battery on the ASUS ROG Ally X, but I doubt that this will be enough to compete with the Steam Deck on longevity. Combined with better heat dissipation and a few more software tweaks to the low-power Silent power profile, I’d love to see it hit much longer gameplay times for low-lift titles.

Improved software At launch, the ASUS ROG Ally’s software was in a rough spot. The Armoury Crate app is billed as an all-in-one UI that enables quick-launching of your favorite games, similar to the Steam Deck UI, but it’s still a bit of a mess. Some titles installed from third-party platforms like the Epic Games Store don’t always show up, and the menu system for software tweaks or updates is convoluted.

ASUS has already teased a “makeover” of the UI, but based on the preview, it might not go quite far enough. Time will tell how the software actually performs, but at the very least, it’s reassuring that ASUS is listening to feedback from existing ROG Ally users. I’m sure we’ll see more of the software at the June 2 announcement.

Apart from that, I’ve been very impressed with ASUS’ commitment to keeping the first ROG Ally up to date. New fps-boosting technologies like FSR 3 and AMD Fluid Motion Frames have already landed on the device, pushing performance further without any hardware upgrades. I hope and expect to see more of this going forward.

