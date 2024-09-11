Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 8: Should you upgrade?

In light of the recently launched Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Series 8 is now two generations old, but does that mean you should put it out to pasture? Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch upgrades the line’s go-to design with slightly larger case and screen sizes and an upgraded display type. Meanwhile, watchOS 11 packs key improvements that both Series 8 and Series 10 owners call all access. However, the older model’s aging chipset holds it back from certain perks. To find out if it’s worth upgrading, dig into this Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 8 comparison.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 8: At a glance Compared to the Series 8, Series 10 models feature slimmer, lighter builds that are also available in titanium.

The Series 10's upgraded design also includes more screen space and new wide-angle OLED displays.

The Apple Watch Series 10 packs a higher-performing S10 chipset than the Series 8's S8 silicon.

This upgraded chipset also includes a neural engine that powers features like Double Tap, which is not available on the Series 8.

Both devices support watchOS 11, though the Series 8 can not provide sleep apnea detection like the Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Specs For a complete comparison of the new Apple Watch Series 10 and the still-powerful Series 8, review the table below.

Apple Watch Series 10 Apple Watch Series 8 Display

Apple Watch Series 10 LTPO3 OLED Retina

Wide-angle OLED



416 x 496 pixels (46mm)



374 x 446 pixels (42 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 2000 nit brightness

1 nit minimum brightness

Apple Watch Series 8 LTPO OLED Retina



396 x 484 pixels (45mm)



352 x 430 pixels (41 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 1000 nit brightness

Dimensions and weight

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm:

46 x 39 x 9.7mm

Aluminum: 36.4g

Titanium: 41.7g



42mm:

42 x 36 x 9.7mm

Aluminum: 30g

Titanium: 34.4

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm:

45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g



41mm:

41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Durability

Apple Watch Series 10 WR50

IP6X-certified

Apple Watch Series 8 WR50

IP6X-certified

SoC

Apple Watch Series 10 Apple S10 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U2 chip (Ultra-wideband)

4-core Neural Engine

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple S8 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U1 chip (Ultra-wideband)

RAM

Apple Watch Series 10 1GB

Apple Watch Series 8 1GB

Storage

Apple Watch Series 10 32GB

Apple Watch Series 8 32GB

Battery

Apple Watch Series 10 18 hours

30 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Apple Watch Series 8 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Software

Apple Watch Series 10 WatchOS 11

Apple Watch Series 8 WatchOS 9

Case materials and colors

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver



GPS + Cellular

Titanium: Slate, Gold, Natural

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, (Product) Red



GPS + Cellular

Stainless steel: Graphite, Silver, Gold

Connectivity

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Sensors

Apple Watch Series 10 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Water temperature sensor

Depth gauge

Apple Watch Series 8 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor



Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Design, size comparison, and colors

In terms of basic shape and styling, Apple doesn’t venture too far from its established formula. Both the Series 10 and Series 8 feature rounded square watch cases, interchangeable bands, a back button, a Digital Crown, and a colorful display. However, this launch season, the company beefed up its design with a 1mm size bump on both models. While the Series 8 is available in 41mm and 46mm cases, the Series 10 landed with 42mm and 46mm options. The builds are also lighter, slimmer, and available in aluminum or titanium, (rather than aluminum or stainless steel).

As far as colorways, the Series 10 does feel scaled back to the basics. In aluminum, the device is available in Rose Gold, Silver, or a new Jet Black. Titanium Series 10 models are available in polished Gold, Slate, or Natural finishes. Aluminum models of the Series 8 are available in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red. Stainless steel Series 8 models can be found in Graphite, Silver, or Gold. In other words, neither line offers a broad range of fun colors but all the options are attractive.

The Apple Watch Series 10 features larger case and screen sizes as well as upgraded wide-angle displays.

Aside from their larger case sizes, Series 10 models also feature new wide-angled OLED displays that are up to 40% brighter when viewed from an angle. The displays are also slightly larger than those of the Series 8, with a wider aspect ratio and more rounded corners.

Finally, Series 10 watches also offer a redesigned charging coil to provide users with faster charging speeds. Once on the charger, the devices will reach 80% battery in just 30 minutes, roughly 15 minutes faster than the Series 8’s charging specs.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Regarding features, the most important difference between the Series 8 and Series 10 is the latter’s upgraded S10 chipset. Like the S9 found on the Series 9, the S10 equips a powerful neural engine that supports features like onboard Siri processing and Double Tap gesture control, which allows users to complete simple tasks on-device single-handedly. The Series 10 also brings back the same ultra-wideband chip introduced on the Series 9, which provides more precision within Apple’s Find My Phone features.

New to the scene is sleep apnea detection which debuts on the Series 10 and will roll back to the Series 9 as well, but will not hit Series 8 devices. The Series 10 also boasts a water temperature sensor and depth gauge to support Apple’s Depth app as well as a new Tides app. This is a bit of a niche upgrade, but it does further differentiate the latest generation from previous ones.

The Series 10's powerful chipset supports significant features that won't make their way to the Series 8 via future software updates.

Meanwhile, both Series 8 and Series 10 users can access all the new upgrades headed to wrists via watchOS 11, including tweaks to Smart Stacks and updates to photo watch faces. The new software also introduces an extensive Translate app, a helpful new Vitals app, and greater customization related to Apple’s famous activity rings. For those looking for a gym companion, Apple also introduced Training Load, a new metric intended to help users better balance their training efforts.

Beyond these examples, the two generations share similar core experiences. Each boasts highly accurate health and fitness tracking sensors, a robust smartwatch toolkit, and unmatched third-party app support. They also both offer 18-hour battery life claims, though we find Apple Watches often exceed those claims. Both also pack safety features, music storage, and on-wrist phone call support. Notably though, unlike the Series 8, the Series 10 allows users to play music and media via its built-in speaker.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Price and availability

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS: Starts at $399

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS + Cellular: Starts at $499

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS: Starts at $429

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS + Cellular: Starts at $529 Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: Starts at $299

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm: Starts at $329

True to form, the Apple Watch Series 10 launched at a starting price of $399. Opting for a 46mm model over the 42mm runs shoppers an extra $30. It then costs another $100 for a cellular model rather than a GPS one. These starting prices apply to the aluminum builds. The Series 10’s new titanium options start at $699. The Series 10 is now available for preorder, and will officially hit shelves starting September 20.

Current pricing for the Apple Watch Series 8 is a little harder to nail down. Though the devices originally launched at traditional prices, they can now be found a various price reductions thanks to the existence of the Series 9 and Series 10. We expect these prices to drop even further as the Series 10 officially hits general availability. Shoppers can grab a great deal on Series 8 from third-party retailers like Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 8: Should you upgrade?

The Apple Watch Series 10 isn’t a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor, but it does stand out a bit more when compared to two generations ago. The difference in processing power between the Series 8 and Series 10 means that some features simply can’t be supported on the older devices. It’s never fun to upgrade a device after just two years, but fortunately, Apple also offers users some useful design tweaks for their trouble, including a larger more impressive display. It’s also likely we will see more use cases for the S10 chip.

With that said, the Series 8 is still a very capable smartwatch and none of the 10’s new tools are necessarily deal breakers. If you don’t have sleep apnea concerns, and you aren’t hankering for Double Tap or a depth gauge, you can probably stick with your current device. The Series 8 packs a display that is plenty big and updating to watchOS 11 will already feel like an upgrade.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 8: FAQ

Are the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 8 waterproof? The Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 8 both feature water resistance that makes them safe for showering and swimming to depths up to 50 meters.

How long do the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 8 batteries last? The Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 8 feature 18-hour battery life claims.

Can Apple Watch Series 10 measure blood pressure? No, the Apple Watch Series 10 cannot measure blood pressure.