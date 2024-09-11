Search results for

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 7: Should you upgrade?

What a difference three generations make.
Published on43 minutes ago

Apple’s core smartwatch series doesn’t change much from generation to generation, with iterative nips and tucks bringing further refinement to an already polished wearable line. But you’ll find more dramatic changes when looking at two devices launched three years apart. This is the case with the Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Series 7. Read our comparison of the two devices below.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 7: At a glance

  • The Apple Watch Series 10 is thinner and lighter.
  • The newer Apple Watch offers faster charging than the Series 7.
  • The Apple Watch Series 10 has a brighter screen.
  • The Apple Watch Series 10 is available in two larger sizes.
  • The Series 10 has more internal storage than the Series 7.
  • The Apple Watch Series 10 packs a depth gauge and water temperature sensor for swimmers and snorkelers.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 7: Specs

Apple Watch Series 10Apple Watch Series 7
Display
Apple Watch Series 10
LTPO3 Wide-angle OLED

Up to 2,000 nits brightness
Apple Watch Series 7
LTPO OLED Retina
396 x 484 pixels (45mm)

352 x 430 pixels (41mm)
Always-on display

Up to 1,000 nit brightness
Dimensions and weight
Apple Watch Series 10
46mm
46 x 39 x 9.7mm
Aluminum: 36.4g
Aluminum (LTE): 35.3g
Titanium: 41.7g

42mm
42 x 36 x 9.7mm
Aluminum: 30g
Aluminum (LTE): 29.3g
Titanium: 34.4g
Apple Watch Series 7
45mm
45 x 38 x 10.7mm
Aluminum: 38.8g
Stainless steel: 51.5g
Titanium: 45.1g

41mm
41 x 35 x 10.7mm
Aluminum: 32g
Stainless steel: 42.3g
Titanium: 37g
Durability
Apple Watch Series 10
WR50
IP6X-certified
Apple Watch Series 7
WR50
IP6X-certified
SoC
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple S10 with 64-bit dual-core processor
Apple U2 chip (Ultra-wideband)
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple S7 with 64-bit dual-core processor
Apple W3
Apple U1 chip (Ultra-wideband)
Storage
Apple Watch Series 10
64GB
Apple Watch Series 7
32GB
Battery
Apple Watch Series 10
18 hours
30 min to 80% charge

USB-C magnetic fast charging cable
Apple Watch Series 7
18 hours
45 min to 80% charge

USB-C magnetic fast charging cable
Software
Apple Watch Series 10
watchOS 11
Apple Watch Series 7
watchOS 9
Case materials and colors
Apple Watch Series 10
Aluminum:
Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver

Titanium:
Slate, Gold, Natural
Apple Watch Series 7
Aluminum:
Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, Product Red

Stainless steel:
Graphite, Silver, Gold

Titanium:
Space black, Titanium
Connectivity
Apple Watch Series 10
GPS, GNSS, Galileo, and BeiDou
LTE and UMTS
Wi-Fi 4 802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth 5.3


Apple Watch Series 7
GPS, GNSS, Galileo, and BeiDou
QZSS
LTE and UMTS
Wi-Fi 4 802.11b/g/n
Bluetooth 5.0
Sensors
Apple Watch Series 10

Electrical heart sensor
Third‑generation optical heart sensor
Temperature sensor
Compass
Always‑on altimeter
High‑g accelerometer
High dynamic range gyroscope
Ambient light sensor
Depth gauge
Water temperature sensor
Apple Watch Series 7
Always-on altimeter
Blood oxygen sensor
ECG
Third-generation optical heart sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Ambient light sensor
Compatibility
Apple Watch Series 10
iOS 18 or later
Apple Watch Series 7
iOS 17 or later

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 7: Design, size comparison, and colors

Apple Watch Series 10 screenshot
Apple

As I alluded to in the introduction, the Apple Watch series hasn’t seen a fundamental design change in many years (if you exclude the Ultra series), and that’s apparent with the Series 10. You’re still getting the digital crown on the right, bands that sit flush with the case, and a bold OLED display. However, look a little closer, and you’ll find that the newer watch does feature several minor enhancements.

A user changes the watch face on her Apple Watch Series 7.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Series 10 is available in two sizes and both are marginally larger than their Series 7 counterparts (46 and 42mm vs 45 and 41mm cases). Despite this change, the Series 10 is thinner and lighter an the older model. Notably, there’s no stainless steel option for the Series 10, but titanium is retained.

The Series 10’s titanium case gains a gold finish, but its color selection is less cheerful than the Series 7, available in Midnight, Starlight, Green, Blue, and Product Red.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 7: Features

Apple Watch Series 7 on a user's wrist display the Outdoor Run settings screen.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Since the Apple Watch Series 7 launch in 2021, the Apple Watch line has undergone many changes. Naturally, the Series 10 is perhaps the pinnacle in this regard, and it includes almost all of the features found on the Series 7. With this in mind, breaking down the new features on the Series 10 makes sense.

Internally, the new watch includes double the internal storage of its predecessor, paired to a pacier Apple S10 chipset. This powers a brighter display, peaking at 2,000 nits instead of the 1,000 offered by the Series 7. Its focus on broader viewing angles should make the new watch easier to use outside.

Apple Watch Series 10 screenshot
Apple

Surprisingly, there are no major upgrades in the fitness tracking department, with the two watches offering the same base experience. This is primarily supported by watchOS 11, but the Series 10 does gain a water temperature sensor and a depth sensor — two features that were formally limited to the Ultra series. This makes the new wearable a more competent diving and swimming companion. Sleep apnea detection is also a big new Series 10 addition, but it will filter down to the Series 9 in due course.

More important to most users will be the upgraded charging speed. The Series 10 now hits 80% charge in just 30 minutes — 15 minutes sooner than the Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 7: Price and availability

Apple Watch Series 10: Starts at $399

Apple Watch Series 7: Launched at $399

The Apple Watch Series 10 launched at Apple’s Glowtime event on September 9, 2024, alongside the iPhone 16 series. The watch is currently available for preorder starting at $399 for the 42mm GPS model and $499 for the LTE option. Add $30 to upsize your device to 46mm and $300 if you’re after a titanium shell. Sales commence on September 20, 2024, from major retailers and Apple’s stores.

The Series 7 has been available since 2021, and Apple no longer sells the device new. However, you can regularly find it at third-party retailers and used outlets. It also launched at $399, but you can find it for well below that price.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 7: Should you upgrade?

An Apple Watch Series 7 on a user's wrist displays the Outdoor Run screen
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I wouldn’t recommend that users purchase a three-year-old device, especially if the newer model offers more at the same launch price. The Series 10 offers just that.

The new watch has larger, brighter displays set within lighter, thinner cases. It also packs more storage, a newer chipset, new sensors for swimmers and divers, and sleep apnea detection for disrupted sleepers. At $399, it also debuts at the same price the Series 7 once demanded, continuing Apple’s resistance to increasing the price of its core smartwatches. As the newer watch, you can also expect longer software support. This is the device I’d recommend you buy if you don’t yet own an Apple Watch.

Of course, if you don’t have $399 and already own the Series 7, it’s still worth keeping if you don’t need all the latest bells and whistles. The core experience should be consistent across both devices, especially thanks to the software polish afforded by watchOS 11.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 7: FAQ

Yes, both watches are water resistant down to 50 meters.

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 10 comes with a bundled charger.

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 10 now includes a water temperature sensor and a depth sensor for swimmers and divers.

