Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Should you upgrade?

Right on schedule, Apple launched its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 10, at the company’s September event. The device features a familiar look but with some refining tweaks including bumps in case and display sizes. It also lands with the latest watchOS 11 software to deliver upgrades to smart features as well as wellness tools, including headlining new Sleep Apnea detection. But how does the latest generation compare to its predecessor, and should shoppers consider upgrading? Find out in this Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9 comparison.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: At a glance The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts two larger case sizes.

The new models feature slimmer, lighter builds and are available in titanium.

The Series 9 is available in more colorways in aluminum or stainless steel builds.

The Series 10 also debuts a wide-angled OLED display for better viewing from an angle or in low-light conditions.

The Series 10 can play music and media through its built-in speaker.

Both devices support the newest watchOS 11 features.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Specs The Series 10 introduces a powerful new S10 chip as well as some other build improvements. For a complete comparison of the most recent two Apple Watch generations, review the table below.

Apple Watch Series 10 Apple Watch Series 9 Display

Apple Watch Series 10 LTPO3 OLED Retina

Wide-angle OLED



416 x 496 pixels (46mm)



374 x 446 pixels (42 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 2000 nit brightness

1 nit minimum brightness

Apple Watch Series 9 LTPO OLED Retina



396 x 484 pixels (45mm)



352 x 430 pixels (41 mm)

Always-on display



Up to 2000 nit brightness

1 nit minimum brightness

Dimensions and weight

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm:

46 x 39 x 9.7mm

Aluminum: 36.4g

Titanium: 41.7g



42mm:

42 x 36 x 9.7mm

Aluminum: 30g

Titanium: 34.4

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm:

45 x 38 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 38.8g

Stainless steel: 51.5g



41mm:

41 x 35 x 10.7mm

Aluminum: 32g

Stainless steel: 42.3g

Durability

Apple Watch Series 10 WR50

IP6X-certified

Apple Watch Series 9 WR50

IP6X-certified

SoC

Apple Watch Series 10 Apple S10 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U2 chip (Ultra-wideband)

4-core Neural Engine

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple S9 with 64-bit dual-core processor

Apple W3

Apple U2 chip (Ultra-wideband)

4-core Neural Engine

RAM

Apple Watch Series 10 1GB

Apple Watch Series 9 1GB

Storage

Apple Watch Series 10 32GB

Apple Watch Series 9 32GB

Battery

Apple Watch Series 10 18 hours

30 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Apple Watch Series 9 18 hours

45 min to 80% charge



USB-C magnetic fast charging cable

Software

Apple Watch Series 10 WatchOS 11

Apple Watch Series 9 WatchOS 10

Case materials and colors

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Jet Black, Rose Gold, Silver



GPS + Cellular

Titanium: Slate, Gold, Natural

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS-only, GPS + Cellular

Aluminum: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, Pink, and (Product) Red



GPS + Cellular

Stainless steel: Graphite, Silver, Gold

Connectivity

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS/GNSS

GLONASS

Galileo

QZSS

BeiDou

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz and 5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0



Sensors

Apple Watch Series 10 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Water temperature sensor

Depth gauge

Apple Watch Series 9 Always-on altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

ECG

Third-generation optical heart sensor

Temperature sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor



Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Design, size comparison, and colors

At a glance, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 10 look very similar (and a lot like the last few generations as well). When it comes to its basic design language, Apple is nothing if not consistent. However, the latest model launched upgraded watch sizes, bumping both models by 1mm to offer a 42mm and 46mm case this year.

The newer models are also available in aluminum or titanium, rather than aluminum or stainless steel like the Series 9. The builds are also lighter, slimmer, and slightly longer. Either size Series 10 can be purchased in Rose Gold, Silver, or a new Jet Black aluminum colorway, or as titanium builds in Gold, Slate, or Natural polished finishes. The Series 9 is available in pink, Starlight, Product (Red), Midnight, and silver as far as aluminum models or with a steel build in gold, silver, or graphite.

The Apple Watch Series 10 introduces a thinner, lighter build design with more rounded corners and an upgraded wide-angle display, all in slightly increased case size options.

Finally, Series 10 devices feature larger, new wide-angled OLED displays that are up to 40% brighter when viewed from an angle. The displays also feature slightly more rounded corners and a wider aspect ratio than the Series 9. Of course, the Series 10 also boasts new exclusive watch faces that take advantage of the upgraded specs.

Thanks to the latest redesign, the Series 10 watches also offer faster charging speeds due to the accommodation of a larger charging coil. The devices should reach 80% battery from 0% in just 30 minutes. You can also play music or media through your Series 10’s upgraded integrated speaker, which is not possible on the Series 9.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Features

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

On the feature front, the latest model offers a few significant upgrades. This starts of course with a new S10 chipset designed to deliver greater efficiency and performance. Users can still access the same tools found on the Series 9, plus a few more perks brought to the line via watchOS 11. Highlights of the newest software include upgrades to Smart Stack, photo watch face, and a new Translate app. As far as wellness features, watchOS 11 also introduces a new vitals app, updates to Apple’s activity rings for more personalized fitness tracking, and a useful Training Load metric. The Series 10 can also alert users to signs of sleep apnea, a significant health concern recently addressed on Samsung’s latest smartwatches as well. Notably, however, all watch OS 11 features, including Sleep Apnea notifications will make their way to the Series 9 as well.

Many of the biggest Series 10 upgrades will trickle down to Series 9 users thanks to watchOS 11, including Sleep Apnea notifications.

Finally, the Series 10 also offers Apple’s Depth app previously available only on the Apple Watch Ultra line, as well as a new Tides app. The device can even determine water temperature to help snorkelers and other water enthusiasts prepare for their activity. Meanwhile, the workout app also adds more details to workouts like kayaking or rowing.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Price and availability

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS: Starts at $399

Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS + Cellular: Starts at $499

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS: Starts at $429

Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS + Cellular: Starts at $529 Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS: Starts at $399

Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS + Cellular: Starts at $499

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS: Starts at $429

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm GPS + Cellular: Starts at $529

The latest Apple Watch Series 10 launched at a starting price of $399, with a $30 upcharge for the larger 46mm model, and an extra $100 fee to add cellular compatibility. These prices are pretty standard for the watch line year after year. If shoppers opt for the new Series 10 titanium build, however, the starting price tag jumps up significantly, with devices starting at $699.

Though the Series 9 was originally launched at comparable starting prices, it is now very likely to be found on sale given the arrival of the newer generation. We’ve already seen price drops as significant as $100 dollars off, making the older model an attractive buy. The Series 10 is available for preorder from the Apple store or Apple.com now, and will officially hit shelves starting September 20. The Series 9 is no longer available on Apple’s website, but it can still be purchased from third-party retailers like Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Should you upgrade?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If you already own an Apple Watch Series 9, upgrading to the newest model isn’t likely necessary. There simply isn’t enough innovation or newness on the Series 10 to warrant handing over so much cash when you already have a powerful watch on your wrist. Though we love to see the increased display size and new titanium builds, neither upgrade is enough to necessitate hitting checkout.

When you consider that the best upgrades will be delivered to both generations via watchOS 11, Series 9 owners are already about to access a powerful new experience without spending any money. With that said, the addition of a depth gauge and water temperature sensor is a unique niche improvement. If you are a watersport enthusiast, and a snorkel buff in particular, the Series 10 may look a bit more attractive.

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Apple Watch Series 9: FAQ

Are the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 9 waterproof? While no device is truly waterproof, both the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 9 feature water resistance that makes them safe for showering and swimming to depths up to 50 meters.

How long do the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 9 batteries last? The Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 9 feature identical battery life claims of up to 18 hours. In our experience, Apple Watches tend to outperform these claims and last a full day.

Does the Apple Watch Series 10 come with a charger? Yes, the Apple Watch Series 10 comes with a fast-charging USB-C cable.

Can Apple Watch Series 10 measure blood pressure? No, the Apple Watch Series 10 can’t measure blood pressure independently.