iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Leaked dimensions reveal a battle of shapes

TL;DR Leaked schematics suggest the upcoming iPhone Fold will feature a square-ish form with a compact cover screen and a larger interior display mimicking an iPad Mini.

Compared to existing foldables, it may be wider than Google’s Pixel Fold, but not as thin as the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Apple is expected to announce the device by late 2026, though shipments might not stabilize until mid-to-late 2027 due to production ramp-up issues.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is attracting all the proper attention this year, but Samsung has its task cut out for next year. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 impressed, and the Fold 8 is expected to continue that streak, Apple is also rumored to launch the iPhone Fold, giving stiff competition to Samsung’s foldables. We’ve heard about the iPhone Fold’s unconventional shape, and new leaks are now shedding more light on the iPhone Fold’s exact dimensions and its potential design.

According to a leak from iPhone-ticker, these schematics reportedly show the dimensions of the purported iPhone Fold:

These schematics show off a foldable that isn’t trying to be a conventional phone on its cover screen. Instead, it looks like the iPhone Fold could opt for a square-ish aspect ratio with a smaller-sized cover screen than existing iPhones. The cover display could measure 5.49-inch and have a resolution of 2,088 x 1,422 pixels.

The schematics also show a punch-hole camera on the cover screen (instead of a full FaceID setup), and a rear camera module that takes inspiration from the iPhone Air.

On the inside, the iPhone Fold could get a 7.76-inch display with a resolution of 2,712 x 1,920 pixels. When unfolded, the iPhone Fold could aim to be more like a conventional smartphone, but in landscape orientation — or more like an iPad Mini, depending on how you look at it. We also see an outline for a purported in-display camera on the inner display.

The leaked render also shows that the phone could be 4.8mm thick (excluding the camera bar).

Comparing the iPhone Fold’s dimensions from this leak to other existing foldables, this is how it stacks up:

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pixel 10 Pro Fold Pixel Fold Height

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 120.6mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 158.4mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 155.2mm

Pixel Fold 139.7mm

Width (Unfolded)

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 167.6mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 143.2mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 150.4mm

Pixel Fold 158.7mm

Width (Folded)

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 85.6mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 72.8mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 76.3mm

Pixel Fold 79.5mm

Thickness (Unfolded)

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 4.8mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 4.2mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 5.2mm

Pixel Fold 5.8mm

Thickness (Folded)

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 9.6mm

Galaxy Z Fold 7 8.9mm

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 10.8mm

Pixel Fold 12.1mm

Cover display size and resolution

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 5.49-inch;

2,088 x 1,422 pixels

Galaxy Z Fold 7 6.5-inch;

2,520 x 1,080 pixels

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 6.4-inch;

2,364 x 1,080 pixels

Pixel Fold 5.8-inch;

2,092 x 1,080 pixels

Inner display size and resolution

iPhone Fold

(leaked dimensions) 7.76-inch;

2,713 x 1,920 pixels

Galaxy Z Fold 7 8-inch;

2,184 x 1,968 pixels

Pixel 10 Pro Fold 8-inch;

2,152 x 2,076 pixels

Pixel Fold 7.6-inch;

2,208 x 1,840 pixels



As you can see, the iPhone Fold’s leaked height is the lowest, while its width exceeds that of the Pixel Fold too. The iPhone Fold won’t be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it will be thinner than Google’s foldables. The cover display and inner display resolution comparisons show the different approaches: the iPhone Fold is even more squarish than the Pixel Fold. At the same time, current-generation foldables prioritize a taller cover display.

According to a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple remains on track to announce the iPhone Fold in the second half of 2026. However, due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, smooth shipments may not occur until 2027. With a limited supply and expected strong demand, the foldable iPhone may face shortages until at least the end of 2026.

Note that Samsung is also expected to jump on the wider foldable trend with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

