iPhone Fold vs Galaxy Z Fold 7: Leaked dimensions reveal a battle of shapes

New schematics suggest Apple is ditching the "tall" phone trend for a wider, iPad Mini-style foldable design.
By

2 hours ago

Apple Logo Apple Store BKC 2
Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Leaked schematics suggest the upcoming iPhone Fold will feature a square-ish form with a compact cover screen and a larger interior display mimicking an iPad Mini.
  • Compared to existing foldables, it may be wider than Google’s Pixel Fold, but not as thin as the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
  • Apple is expected to announce the device by late 2026, though shipments might not stabilize until mid-to-late 2027 due to production ramp-up issues.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is attracting all the proper attention this year, but Samsung has its task cut out for next year. While the Galaxy Z Fold 7 impressed, and the Fold 8 is expected to continue that streak, Apple is also rumored to launch the iPhone Fold, giving stiff competition to Samsung’s foldables. We’ve heard about the iPhone Fold’s unconventional shape, and new leaks are now shedding more light on the iPhone Fold’s exact dimensions and its potential design.

According to a leak from iPhone-ticker, these schematics reportedly show the dimensions of the purported iPhone Fold:

iPhone Fold Leaked schematics for dimensions 1
iPhone-ticker

These schematics show off a foldable that isn’t trying to be a conventional phone on its cover screen. Instead, it looks like the iPhone Fold could opt for a square-ish aspect ratio with a smaller-sized cover screen than existing iPhones. The cover display could measure 5.49-inch and have a resolution of 2,088 x 1,422 pixels.

The schematics also show a punch-hole camera on the cover screen (instead of a full FaceID setup), and a rear camera module that takes inspiration from the iPhone Air.

iPhone Fold Leaked schematics for dimensions 2
iPhone-ticker

On the inside, the iPhone Fold could get a 7.76-inch display with a resolution of 2,712 x 1,920 pixels. When unfolded, the iPhone Fold could aim to be more like a conventional smartphone, but in landscape orientation — or more like an iPad Mini, depending on how you look at it. We also see an outline for a purported in-display camera on the inner display.

iPhone Fold Leaked schematics for dimensions 3
iPhone-ticker

The leaked render also shows that the phone could be 4.8mm thick (excluding the camera bar).

Comparing the iPhone Fold’s dimensions from this leak to other existing foldables, this is how it stacks up:

iPhone Fold
(leaked dimensions)		Galaxy Z Fold 7Pixel 10 Pro FoldPixel Fold
Height
iPhone Fold
(leaked dimensions)
120.6mm
Galaxy Z Fold 7
158.4mm
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
155.2mm
Pixel Fold
139.7mm
Width (Unfolded)
iPhone Fold
(leaked dimensions)
167.6mm
Galaxy Z Fold 7
143.2mm
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
150.4mm
Pixel Fold
158.7mm
Width (Folded)
iPhone Fold
(leaked dimensions)
85.6mm
Galaxy Z Fold 7
72.8mm
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
76.3mm
Pixel Fold
79.5mm
Thickness (Unfolded)
iPhone Fold
(leaked dimensions)
4.8mm
Galaxy Z Fold 7
4.2mm
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
5.2mm
Pixel Fold
5.8mm
Thickness (Folded)
iPhone Fold
(leaked dimensions)
9.6mm
Galaxy Z Fold 7
8.9mm
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
10.8mm
Pixel Fold
12.1mm
Cover display size and resolution
iPhone Fold
(leaked dimensions)
5.49-inch;
2,088 x 1,422 pixels
Galaxy Z Fold 7
6.5-inch;
2,520 x 1,080 pixels
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
6.4-inch;
2,364 x 1,080 pixels
Pixel Fold
5.8-inch;
2,092 x 1,080 pixels
Inner display size and resolution
iPhone Fold
(leaked dimensions)
7.76-inch;
2,713 x 1,920 pixels
Galaxy Z Fold 7
8-inch;
2,184 x 1,968 pixels
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
8-inch;
2,152 x 2,076 pixels
Pixel Fold
7.6-inch;
2,208 x 1,840 pixels

As you can see, the iPhone Fold’s leaked height is the lowest, while its width exceeds that of the Pixel Fold too. The iPhone Fold won’t be thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it will be thinner than Google’s foldables. The cover display and inner display resolution comparisons show the different approaches: the iPhone Fold is even more squarish than the Pixel Fold. At the same time, current-generation foldables prioritize a taller cover display.

According to a research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple remains on track to announce the iPhone Fold in the second half of 2026. However, due to early-stage yield and ramp-up challenges, smooth shipments may not occur until 2027. With a limited supply and expected strong demand, the foldable iPhone may face shortages until at least the end of 2026.

Note that Samsung is also expected to jump on the wider foldable trend with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

