Emoji wallpapers: What are they and how to use them

Smartphones have become extensions of our personalities, and we often want to express ourselves through them. Thankfully, there are now Android Emoji wallpapers, and there are emojis to showcase all types of feelings, situations, activities, and things. If you want in on the fun, today we’ll tell you all about these and how to use them.

QUICK ANSWER To set an Android Emoji wallpaper, go to Settings > Wallpaper & style > Change wallpaper > Emoji Workshop. Customize your Emoji wallpaper or hit Randomize to let Google pick everything for you. When you finish making your selections, tap on the checkmark button, then hit Set Wallpaper and pick whether you want to use it on your Home screen or Home and lock screens.

How to make emoji wallpapers and add them to your home screen

Are emoji wallpapers coming to non-Pixel devices?

What are Android Emoji wallpapers?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Android Emoji wallpapers were introduced at Google I/O 2023, on May 10. They were announced alongside a couple of other great methods for creating wallpapers; Cinematic wallpapers and Generative AI wallpapers.

The Android Emoji wallpapers feature allows you to create fun backgrounds for your device, using a wide variety of emojis, colors, and patterns to bring some life to your screen. It’s similar to the iPhone emoji wallpapers we’ve seen for a while now.

Each Android Emoji wallpaper can feature up to 14 emojis in various patterns. These include mosaic, stacked, sprinkled, and more patterns. These wallpapers are also interactive, as they react to screen touches and taps.

Android Emoji wallpapers became available with the June 2023 Pixel feature drop update. This started rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer Pixel devices on June 13, 2023. Many of you may already have it!

How to make Emoji wallpapers and add them to your home screen

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you ready to join the fun? Follow these steps to make your own emoji-themed images for your background. Launch the Settings app. Go into Wallpaper & style. Select Change wallpaper. Tap on Emoji Workshop. If this is your first Emoji wallpaper, you can start creating it immediately. If you already have multiple, tap on Create emoji wallpaper. You can now go into the Emoji, Patterns, and Colors tabs to customize your Android Emoji wallpaper. Additionally, you can hit Randomize to let the app do all the work and surprise you. When done, hit the checkmark button. Select Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to use the Android Emoji wallpaper on your Home screen or Home and lock screens.

Are Emoji wallpapers coming to non-Pixel devices? Google is launching Emoji wallpapers, Cinematic wallpapers, and Generative AI wallpapers as Pixel-only features. The exact wording is that these features will be “coming first to Pixel devices.” This implies these wallpaper options will come to other devices eventually. We just don’t know when.

FAQs

Which devices support Android Emoji wallpapers? Android Emoji wallpapers are exclusively available to Pixel phones first. More specifically, it’s available for Pixel 6 series phones and newer Pixel handsets.

Will older Pixel phones get Android Emoji wallpapers? Google isn’t telling us much about which other devices will eventually get Emoji wallpapers, but we have no reason to believe any older Pixels won’t eventually get them. Especially if these are also getting Android 14. That’s all speculation, though. The shorter, official answer is: we don’t know.

How many emojis can I use for Android Emoji wallpapers? Emoji wallpapers support up to 14 emojis per wallpaper.

How are Android Emoji wallpapers different from any other wallpaper with emojis on it? Android Emoji wallpapers can be customized to your liking in a matter of seconds. Making your own regular emoji-themed wallpaper will require much longer. Additionally, Emoji wallpapers react to touch, so they are interactive.

