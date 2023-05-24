Android Cinematic wallpapers: Availability and details

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Are you trying to upgrade the way your smartphone’s home screen looks? Normal wallpapers are nice, but Google has something else in the works for those who want to get a bit more adventurous when they change their wallpapers. Today we’ll tell you all about Android Cinematic wallpapers.

What are Android Cinematic wallpapers?

Google Blog

Android Cinematic wallpapers were announced at Google I/O 2023, along with Gnerative AI wallpapers and Emoji wallpapers. In the case of Cinematic wallpapers, the feature allows you to take any image you already have and turn it into a more dynamic 3D image to show off on your screen.

Cinematic wallpapers use on-device machine learning to analyze an image, and separate the subject from the background. This creates the depth effect required for one of these moving wallpapers.

Here’s a demo from Google:

When will Cinematic wallpapers become available According to Google, Cinematic wallpapers will become available sometime in June 2023, along with Emoji wallpapers. If you’re hoping to use Generative AI wallpapers, those will come this fall.

Are Cinematic wallpapers coming to non Pixel devices At launch, Cinematic wallpapers will be a Pixel-only feature. Google’s exact wording is that these are coming “first to Pixel devices.” This is letting us know the features should officially make it to other devices at some point. We’re not sure how long it will take to reach other phones, though.

FAQs

What is a Cinematic wallpaper? A Cinematic wallpaper takes an image and separates the background from the subject using AI. The wallpaper will have a depth effect and 3D look that will react to movement.

Can I use any image as a Cinematic wallpaper? Yes. Google specifies any photo can become a Cinematic wallpaper.

Which devices support Cinematic wallpapers? Cinematic will only be available for Pixel devices at launch. It should reach other handsets soon after, though.

When will I be able to use Cinematic wallpapers? Google mentions Cinematic wallpapers will be available sometime in June 2023.

