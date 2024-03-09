5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news

Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week saw two new apps worth highlighting, as well as three great games.

Pet Shop Fever: Animal Hotel Price: Free with in-app purchases

Pet Shop Fever: Animal Hospital has a pretty familiar concept for a kid’s game: you are taking care of sick animals. The interface let’s you control the different staff members at the hospital, you can also pick up pets and take them to see the doctor, get groomed, and more. It’s an easy-to-learn game and while I’m not the target demographic, my seven-year-old son played this one for almost an hour and loved it. We both felt the tutorial was a bit unnecessary as this game is super easy to figure out. Overall it’s not a bad title, but just be aware there can be some annoying ads and other pop-ups from time to time.

Ghost in the Mirror Price: $3.49

The title might make you think this is a horror game, though from the moment you watch the trailer or play the game, it is evident this is not the case. Instead, it’s a fun, quirky game that harkens back to point-and-click classics from back in the day, such as King’s Quest, Monkey Island, and many others. This is actually an anthology series of several graphical adventures that were previously released for free with in-app purchases. This new collection seamlessly brings it all together into a premium package that’s worth every bit of the $3.49 asking price.

Kingdom: The Blood Price: Free with in-app purchases

Kingdom: The Blood is an action game based on the popular South Korean Netflix series Kingdom. In the game, you and your allies fight off hordes of zombies in a Joseon-era setting. Let’s start with the positives here: the graphics are stunning for a mobile title, and the story isn’t half-bad either. Unfortunately, it suffers from less-than-great gameplay with a battle system that makes it impossible to dodge the enemy’s mid-attack and many other inconsistencies. The UI is also pretty laggy at times, and even the game itself can be sluggish, especially on older devices. If you’re a fan of Kingdom or action games in general, this is worth looking at, but be aware it is far from a flawless experience. Hopefully, future updates can improve upon some of the biggest gameplay issues, though only time will tell.

Duel Revolution Price: Free with in-app purchase

As a Pokémon fan, I wanted to like this one. The designs for the creatures are decent, and the graphics harken back to the more classic GBA/DS era Pokémon titles. In many ways, this is a good game and one worth trying out, but it’s definitely held back by an aggressive pay-to-win model. There are better versions of their Poké Balls that are only available with real money, and the regular “free” balls have horrible catch rates. There are also plenty of bugs and other issues holding this one back too. While it’s possible it could get better with software updates, right now you’d be better off paying for a premium take on Pokémon like that found in the game Coromon.

Adobe Express Price: Free with in-app purchases

I personally use Adobe Express on my desktop computer on a daily or near-daily basis and am a big fan. That’s why I was happy to learn that the same experience is coming to Android (and iOS) devices in the form of a new app. You can try the app for free, though many of its best features do require a $9.99 per month subscription. The app makes it easy to resize images, change formats, create website banners, and much more. Those with a Creative Cloud membership will also have access and edit privileges for Illustrator and Photoshop files directly in the app. Additionally, Adobe’s powerful Firefly-powered generative tools are also on board here.

