Android gaming is getting bigger and better every month it seems and there is always a slew of new titles coming to Google Play. Whether you’re a casual gamer or you want something with a beat more meat on its bones, there’s usually a game coming out to suit everyone’s taste. Let’s take a look at the best new Android games from the last month! You can watch the videos on YouTube from passed months by clicking here!

Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story Price: $3.49 Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story is the next game in the Lost Phone franchise. The player finds a lost phone. Their goal is to find Laura, the phone's owner. This is accomplished by digging through the phone to find out information. There's a note taking app, a gallery, messaging, and more. It's a sleuthing game. That means there aren't any difficult mechanics to learn. However, it is fun figuring out what's going on. The game runs for $3.49 with no in-app purchases.

Batman: The Enemy Within Price: Free / $4.99 / $14.99 Batman: The Enemy Within is the latest game from Telltale Games. It follows a new story of Batman in a fight against The Riddler. The game follows many of Telltale's hallmark mechanics. Those include point-and-click mechanics, an episodic adventure narrative, and fun comic book style graphics. The game comes in five episodes. The first episode is free. Subsequent episodes run for $4.99 or you can buy all of them at once for $14.99.

Into the Dead 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases Into the Dead 2 is the sequel to the popular Into the Dead. The game has a lot of the same flavor as the first game. You run, you kill zombies, and you try to survive. This new game adds a story line, more varied game play mechanics, and a dog companion to the mix. It also comes with various challenges, decent graphics, and more. It's a freemium game. However, it's otherwise a fairly solid title.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Price: Free with in-app purchases Middle-earth: Shadow of War is the latest Lord of the Rings game. It follows the story of Talion and his fight with Sauron's army. The game is freemium. You should expect some freemium elements with this title. Additionally, the game includes action RPG combat mechanics, various loot to collect, and various Lord of the Rings characters to collect. Other than that, the graphics and sound are decent and the mechanics are fairly simple. It's already fairly popular.

Night Run Price: Free / $0.99 Night Run is a new infinite runner. It features minimal graphics and a simple premise. Your health drains as you run. Your goal is to collect hearts in order to remain alive while also avoiding obstacles. The obstacles are a little difficult to see at first. However, you get used to it over time. Unlike most, this one isn't a freemium title. You pay $0.99 once to remove ads. Otherwise, it's a clean, fairly decent time waster game.

Pokemon Playhouse Price: Free Pokemon Playhouse is a new Pokemon-themed kids game. It is nothing like prior Pokemon games. The age recommendation for this one is ages three to five. Thus, you won't find anything challenging or difficult here. There isn't even any dialog to read. That makes it great for kids and probably a little boring for adults. The mechanics are dead easy to learn. Plus, the Pokemon are absolutely adorable in this one. It's totally free to download with no in-app purchases or advertisements.

Stranger Things: The Game Price: Free Stranger Things: The Game is exactly what the title says. It's a game that takes place in the Stranger Things universe. You play as various characters from the show. Each character has their own special abilities. You solve puzzles to progress through the story line. It has retro graphics, delightfully smooth controls, and simple game play mechanics. It's also entirely free with no in-app purchases or advertisements.

Taps Price: Free / $2.49 Taps is an interesting little puzzle game. Players have two game boards. The idea is to tap tiles on one board until it matches the other board. Each tap adds one to the tile as well as the adjacent tiles. The game's difficulty scales up the further you get. It also features 400 levels, variable difficulty settings, leaderboards, and more. The free version of the game contains ads. The pro version removes the advertising.

Thimbleweed Park Price: $9.99 Thimbleweed Park is a comedy-adventure game with a noir theme. You play as five random people. They show up in a weird town one day. Your goal is to figure out why. The game comes with retro graphics, plenty of jokes, and five playable characters. You also get two difficulty levels, a hint system, and more jokes. The narrative drives the game forward. It is a bit expensive at $9.99. However, there are no ads or in-app purchases.

Wrecker's Revenge Price: Free Wrecker's Revenge is a puzzle-platformer from Cartoon Network. You play as Gumball. The idea is to launch him from platform to platform without dying. The goal is to save your friends, complete levels, and obtain cash for in-game power-ups. The mechanics are a tad wonky, but otherwise it plays fine. It's definitely not the deepest game ever. On the flip side of that coin, it's also difficult to knock a free game that doesn't have in-app purchases.

