10 best messenger apps and chat apps for Android

This article was updated and checked for accuracy in September 2023. It was originally published in 2015.

The evolution of communication has witnessed a shift from traditional SMS and MMS messaging to an era dominated by feature-rich messenger apps. In this article, we delve into the world of instant messaging and explore the best messenger apps that have revolutionized the way we connect, share, and stay in touch with friends and family. From encrypted security to a myriad of multimedia features, these apps offer a wealth of options for modern communication enthusiasts.

The best messenger apps and chat apps for Android

Band Price: Free/In-app purchases ($1.46 – $53.09 per item)

The Band app is a standout in the world of group communication. What sets it apart is its seamless blend of essential features like messaging, calendars, and file sharing within a single platform. Users can effortlessly coordinate events, share updates, and manage group activities, all in one place. Its intuitive interface and robust security ensure a smooth and secure experience. The Band app simplifies group collaboration, making it an exceptional choice for teams, clubs, and communities.

Discord Price: Free / $9.99 per month / $99.99 per year

Discord ranks among the top messenger apps for gamers, thanks to its impressive cross-platform compatibility spanning various mobile and computer operating systems. Moreover, it offers a web client to cater to platforms lacking a dedicated native app. The app also features voice chat, multiple text chats, GIF support, and more. People on the service can create their own servers or join others as they need. It’s mostly for gaming. However, some people use it just for its fantastic organizational system and above-average voice chat capabilities. The service is free to use for everybody. However, you can unlock some cosmetic extras with the Discord Nitro subscription.

Facebook Messenger (Lite) Price: Free

Facebook Messenger is among the most popular messenger apps. Facebook has two chat apps for messaging. The regular one includes all the features like chat heads, stickers, and other features. The Lite version is just a basic chat app with far fewer frills. Those heavily invested in the Facebook Messenger experience may want the regular app. However, those who don’t want to deal with Facebook’s nonsense should use the Lite version. Facebook is eventually introducing ads to these chat apps. However, they are otherwise free to use.

Signal Private Messenger Price: Free

Signal Private Messenger is a full-featured messenger service with a privacy spin. The features include text and picture chatting along with voice and video call support. The app also includes end-to-end encryption and was one of the first to include it by default along with Telegram. Some extras include a basic image editor, a dark theme, and more. It saw an uptick of users in 2021 after WhatsApp’s privacy policy shenanigans and it’s a good option for privacy if you need it.

Slack Price: Free / $7.25 per month

Slack is one of the better chat apps for business. It has an extremely clean and professional look. Groups can create channels, conduct voice calls, and more. The app also features support for third-party apps like Giphy, Google Drive, Asana, and other fun or productivity tools. Users can also join multiple Slack servers. It’s kind of like a more professional version of Discord. Like Discord, it’s also entirely free with no in-app purchases. Those with larger teams that need more features can pay an optional subscription fee for extra stuff.

Skype Price: Free/In-app purchases ($2.99 – $96.79 per item)

Skype is one of the most recognizable messenger apps ever. Everybody knows what Skype is and what it’s about. You can text chat, video call, and voice call other members. You can even call people on a real phone number with a nominal fee. The app includes a few extra features that may or may not be useful. It depends on what you need. Still, this has excellent cross-platform support, support for multiple chats, and support for most file types, including documents, GIFs, and other stuff. It’s a rock solid option and there is a Lite version if you like Skype but don’t need all of the features.

Snapchat Price: Free

Snapchat stands out as a distinctive messenger app, offering a range of features like voice calls, video and photo messages, and text communication. What sets it apart is its unique message deletion feature, ensuring no message history remains except for streak counters. Additionally, Snapchat Stories enable users to share temporary status updates, viewable by all followers, and these expire in 24 hours. While other apps, notably Instagram, have imitated its features, Snapchat remains popular among younger users, offering a refreshing and distinct experience..

Telegram Price: Free

Telegram, renowned for its unwavering commitment to user privacy, boasts end-to-end encryption across all its communication channels. This means that messages, calls, and files are shielded from unauthorized access, ensuring confidentiality. Telegram’s optional “Secret Chat” feature takes security a step further by enabling self-destructing messages for ultimate privacy. With its robust encryption protocols, Telegram stands as a fortress against prying eyes, making it a trusted choice for those valuing privacy and data protection in their messaging app.

Viber Messenger Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $109.99 per item)

Viber isn’t big in some parts of the world. However, it’s among the most popular messenger apps ever. It boasts a full experience, including messages, calls, a self-destruct chat, group chats, video messages, video chats, and more. It also includes some extras like stickers, worldwide news, and more. Most of the sticker packs cost extra, hence the in-app purchases. This is actually a fairly well-rounded chat experience. However, it is a little heavier than most chat apps. Those that want a cleaner, more minimal experience may want to avoid this one.

WhatsApp Price: Free

Everybody knows WhatsApp. It’s the most popular messenger app in the world, after all. It has a ton of features, gets frequent updates, and competes positively with basically every other chat app. It includes voice and video chats, text messages, group chats, support for most multimedia formats like GIFs, video, etc, and more. It’s powerful, accessible, and popular. It’s also free with no in-app purchases.

