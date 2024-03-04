Google Maps tests adding entrance locations to buildings

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google appears to be testing a new feature in the Maps app that shows the location of entrances to buildings.

Building entrances are either marked by a white circle with an entry icon or a simple green arrow.

It appears only a small number of users are seeing the feature.

Forget the process of figuring out how to get to your destination, sometimes just finding a way to get inside a building can be tricky. But Google Maps could get a feature that will tell you where to enter and exit.

First spotted by Android Police, Google appears to be testing a new feature in the Maps app that shows building entrance locations. According to the outlet, the experiment is running on version 11.17.0101 and seems to only be available to select users.

If you’re one of the lucky few, entrance locations reportedly show up after you’re adequately zoomed in and a building is selected. These entrances are marked by either a white circle with an entry icon or a simple green arrow. It’s unclear if there are any differences in how the two symbols are being used. In addition, buildings that are selected turn red, which makes it easier for users to separate that building from its surroundings.

It seems the feature isn’t perfect, as the outlet points out that some entrance locations are incorrect. There also appear to be some locations where entrances aren’t appearing. As Google seems to be testing this feature, it’s likely the firm is still in the process of collecting this information.

This news arrives not long after Google recently widely rolled out the “glanceable directions while navigating” feature. The feature was pushed out for version 11.116 for Android and 6.104.2 for iOS.

