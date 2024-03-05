Microsoft is killing off Android app and game support on Windows 11

Microsoft

TL;DR Microsoft has announced it is ending Windows Subsystem for Android support.

Users will lose access to the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games that rely on WSA.

Support will end next year on March 5, 2025.

If you have any Android apps or games on your Windows 11 device, you better enjoy them while you can. Those apps and games, as well as Amazon Appstore, will stop being supported in 2025.

Today, Microsoft announced it is ending support for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA). The service will continue to work until next year, but will be shut down on March 5, 2025.

WSA is a service that allows Windows 11 to run Android applications that come from the Amazon Appstore. Once support is taken away, these apps and the app store will no longer work.

Microsoft reassures users that they will still have access to their apps and the Amazon Appstore, as well as technical support, up to March 5, 2025. After this depreciation date, however, you’ll lose access to any app that relies on WSA.

Although WSA support is on the way out, there are some unofficial ways you can run Android apps on Windows. You can also still use Google Play Games if you want to play your Android games on PC.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments