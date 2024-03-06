Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google One adding Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware as new perks (Update)
- Google One is giving customers in the UK two new perks today.
- Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware have been included with some Google One subscriptions.
- Subscribers will reportedly get the base Nest Aware plan with the ability to get Nest Aware Plus as an add-on.
Update: March 6, 2024 (2:16 PM ET): A Google spokesperson has reached out to Android Authority with the following statement confirming Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware as benefits for subscribers in the UK:
Google One Premium plans already offer amazing value, with 2TB of cloud storage, family sharing, premium features in Meet and Calendar, and more benefits that help members get the most out of Google. Fitbit Premium & Nest Aware are currently available with Google One Premium plans in the UK. We don’t have anything else to announce.
Original article: March 6, 2024 (12:49 PM ET): Some Google One subscribers are getting a pleasant surprise today. The service appears to be expanding its benefits package to include Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware.
First spotted by 9to5Google, subscribers of Google One are reportedly getting emails from Google informing them that they now have Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware at no extra cost. One Redditor has shared the contents of the email telling them they now have Fitbit Premium:
Just got an email with the following:You’ve got Fitbit Premium at no extra costYour Google One plan now includes all the benefits of Fitbit Premium, including personalized health insights, 1000+ guided workout videos, and more.Your previous Fitbit Premium membership was canceled, and you’ll get one bill, plus a refund for any remaining time.Thank you for being a part of Fitbit. We’re excited to continue our journey together, supporting your health and fitness in new and innovative ways.More to come, Fitbit
Another report shows a user with a 2TB subscription to Google One getting Nest Aware. According to the outlet, a commenter mentioned that subscribers are receiving the base Nest Aware plan and have the option to get Nest Aware Plus as an “add-on.”
Fitbit Premium currently costs $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually) and offers detailed insights, additional health metrics, online workouts, and other features. While the base plan for Nest Aware is $8 per month ($80 annually) and provides 30 days of event history. Getting both of these subscriptions at no extra cost could save you $160 over the course of the year if you were already using these services.
We have contacted Google asking for confirmation of the new benefits, as well as when these perks will become widely available. We’ll update this article when we get more information.