Google One adding Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware as new perks (Update)

First spotted by 9to5Google, subscribers of Google One are reportedly getting emails from Google informing them that they now have Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware at no extra cost. One Redditor has shared the contents of the email telling them they now have Fitbit Premium:

Just got an email with the following:

You’ve got Fitbit Premium at no extra cost

Your Google One plan now includes all the benefits of Fitbit Premium, including personalized health insights, 1000+ guided workout videos, and more.

Your previous Fitbit Premium membership was canceled, and you’ll get one bill, plus a refund for any remaining time.

Thank you for being a part of Fitbit. We’re excited to continue our journey together, supporting your health and fitness in new and innovative ways.

More to come, Fitbit