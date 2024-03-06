The latest Pixel Feature Drop update removes a key battery stat for Pixels

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Anker 633 (black) next to Anker 622 (white)

TL;DR The latest March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop rolling out to Google Pixel devices has removed the Battery Information stub.

Users can no longer access battery stats such as date of manufacture and cycle count, which helped estimate battery health.

This is likely a bug, as the feature was introduced with Android 14.

The March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop brought several new features to the Pixel ecosystem, including broader availability of Circle to Search, Ultra HDR support for Instagram, and more. But for all the good it added, the update also removed an essential feature for no reason.

Reddit user ntwrkmntr spotted that Google removed the battery cycle count and other battery information stats from the Pixel 8 with the new March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop update. The information existed at Settings > About Phone > Battery Information and can no longer be spotted in that location.

Here is a screenshot from a Pixel 8 Pro on the latest update:

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority Pixel 8 Pro on latest update

On past updates, you can find a stub for Battery Information here, where you can see the manufacturing date of the device’s battery and the cycle count. You can check your phone’s battery health rudimentarily through this stat. The feature was added in Android 14 but unceremoniously removed with the latest March 2024 Feature Drop (still based on Android 14).

On my end, I think this is very likely a bug, and I expect Google to bring Battery Information stats back with their next update whenever that rolls out. Until then, you will have to make peace without this information.

