Instagram picks up a few much-needed features from WhatsApp

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Loads of new features are coming to Instagram’s direct messages functionality.

This includes the ability to edit sent messages, read receipts, and more.

Instagram is focused on photos and videos, but the Meta-owned platform also allows users to direct message (DM) each other. This option hasn’t received a ton of love, but that’s changing this week owing to a raft of new messaging-focused features.

Instagram announced several new features for DMs this week, and the most notable addition is the ability to edit your messages. This is a long-overdue option, with the platform noting that you can now edit messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. This limitation is in line with WhatsApp’s feature.

Another notable option added to Instagram is that you can now pin up to three chats to the top of your messaging inbox. Much like WhatsApp‘s pinned chats ability, this means your favorite people or groups will always be the most prominent.

Speaking of WhatsApp, Instagram is also bringing the messaging app’s read receipts feature to DMs. This will allow you to see when others have read your message, and vice-versa. This feature doesn’t apply to Instagram users on computers, though.

Another tweak worth knowing is that you can now reply to a message with stickers, GIFs, videos, photos, and voice messages. Finally, Instagram will let you save your favorite stickers and apply themes to chats.

