5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week and all the latest app news - Android Apps Weekly
Welcome to the 522nd edition of Android Apps Weekly, where we discuss the latest in mobile news and take a closer look at some of the most interesting new apps and games. Let’s jump right in and take a look at some of the biggest highlights from the last week:
- This week Android 15 released its first developer preview, which aims to offer privacy enhancements, screen recording, tools for better gaming performance, and more. Those with compatible Pixel phones can install the preview now but beware this is a very early build and the official stable release isn’t likely to arrive until late 2024.
- Google Maps may soon show Plug and Charge locations for electric vehicles, as indicated by a recent APK teardown by Android Authority. For those unaware, Plug and Charge tech lets EV owners quickly charge their vehicles without a card or app, as the car effectively makes the payment instead.
- Google may soon allow users to edit messages sent in the messages app. The feature was recently discovered in the latest Google Messages Beta, hidden behind a few easily editable flags. The feature will allow you to make edits to any message sent in the last 30 minutes. Users will also be shown their editing history for the message.
- Google Messages may also soon let you react to chats using gestures similar to Instagram, at least according to an APK dive into the latest Google Message Beta. The feature could eventually replace the current long-press action that is used for reactions.
- If you’ve ever deleted an app that required you to set up an account, you’ve experienced how difficult this process can be. Thankfully, the Google Play Store will soon make it easier to delete app accounts. The latest update to the Play Store now lets users easily request the deletion of an account and the data associated with it. The update is rolling out now.
- WhatsApp will soon improve its chat lock feature, as the company is reportedly working on a way to ensure that chats you lock on your primary device sync across all other devices connected to the same account.
- The new Google Gemini app finally made its way to several new countries this week, including several European countries. While we expected the rollout to come to select areas, previously Google suggested it might be a while before it came to Europe so this is at least a good sign.
Android Apps Weekly: New apps and games
Looking for some new Android apps and Android games to keep you occupied? This week saw two new apps worth highlighting, as well as three great games.
High Seas Saga DX
- Price: $7.49
The classic pirate crew strategy sim is better than ever on mobile with the release of High Sea Saga DX on Android. Just like the original, you can recruit your crew, choose your job type (nomad, sniper, cadet, etc.), collect treasures and other items, engage in battles, and much more. The biggest difference in this version is the removal of the free-to-play model, replaced by a one-time purchase price of $7.49. Additionally, it introduces several improvements, such as the option to buy medals with gold and the addition of new community and PvP features.
Ghost Survivors: Pixel Hunt
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Ghost Survivors dives right into the action with a straightforward plot centered around the release of demons and other monsters from the underworld. This game admittedly feels very familiar. If you’ve played Vampire Survivors or any similar games, you’ll know what to expect. That said, I honestly still had fun with this one, moving around the stage and firing arrows and other weapons at ghosts, creatures that resembled Mario-style Piranha Plants, and more. There’s nothing groundbreaking here, but the art style is actually quite enjoyable, and I laughed out loud when I realized one of the characters in the brief cutscene images was essentially an Aang knock-off from Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Disney Realm Breakers
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Disney Realm Breakers is a mash-up game featuring a wide range of Pixel and Disney characters that must come together to save the world of Noi from the Scourge Legion. I’m cheating a bit by adding this to the list as it’s not out yet for most of us. Disney Realms Breakers is currently in its soft launch phase, available in the Philippines, Australia, Singapore, and Malaysia. As for the gameplay? It looks to be a combination of strategy and city-building, though there’s also combat and other components to the mix.
NBA Infinite
- Price: Free with in-app purchase
NBA Infinite is a real-time PvP mobile game that allows you to build your dream team from scratch and compete against others. One of the most standout features of this game is its excellent graphics for a mobile platform. However, the gameplay is currently a bit unbalanced, which, despite the game still being enjoyable, can lead to frustration at times. Thankfully, it appears the developers are well aware of these issues and are actively working on making improvements to enhance the gaming experience in future updates.
Superlist
- Price: Free with in-app purchases
Remember Wunderlist? It was one of my personal favorites until Microsoft bought it and retooled it as Microsoft To Do. While this is still a decent app to this day, I preferred the original Wunderlist. Feel the same? You’ll be excited to know Superlist is a new app from the creators behind Wunderlist. The new app is far from a clone of that early experience but it has some of that same spirit to its design. I’ve been using this one for about a week for my own personal to-do lists and while i think it has room for improvement, I actually like it better than Microsoft’s current take.