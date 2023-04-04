How to use WhatsApp on two or more phones

If you have more than one phone — for your private life and one for work — you may have encountered issues syncing your information across devices. This is especially true with WhatsApp.

The company ties your account to a specific number and SIM card, so using the same number with multiple devices is not officially possible. Thankfully there are a few work around. Let’s dive in as we take a look at how to use Whatsapp on two phones (or more!)

To use the same phone number on multiple devices, use WhatsApp Web on your browser on the second phone. Be sure to request the desktop version of WhatsApp to avoid being redirected to the App Store or Play Store. Depending on your browser, pop-up notifications may not work, but you'll still be able to use WhatsApp Web on a secondary device for the same number. As of December 2022, WhatsApp is also testing a beta tablet version, which you can put onto a second phone by tricking the APK file into thinking the phone is a tablet.

Android APK beta for tablets

WhatsApp Web Let’s refer to the two devices as phone one and phone two. Phone one has the WhatsApp app installed, with the phone number officially registered in its settings. Phone one also has all of the previous conversation histories and media. Now you want to use the same number on phone two’s WhatsApp, access those conversations and media attachments, and sync any changes across both devices.

So how do you do it? Well, not by using the WhatsApp app on phone two. That will require a different number, and although you can officially transfer your WhatsApp messaging history between phones, it won’t sync between devices. The transfer is one-way and is meant for users who are permanently changing devices.

Instead, this is one of the ways to take advantage of WhatsApp Web: On phone two, open your internet browser and go to https://web.whatsapp.com. Right away, request the desktop version of the website. The mobile version of the site will automatically push the app to you.

2. When it switches to the desktop site, you’ll see the QR code for linking devices.

3. Over on phone one, go to Settings—>Linked Devices. Tap Link a Device and when the QR code scanner appears, scan the code on phone two.

4. The two phones will now link together, sync messaging, and so forth.

While this method works, it’s not well-optimized for mobile devices. So, as I said before, this is not the most elegant solution, especially for long chat sessions. But to check for new messages and quickly fire off a quick note to someone, it’ll work.

The screenshot below makes it look bigger than it actually is. In reality, you will need to pinch and zoom in to read messages.

If you use this method on iOS Safari, you can tell Safari to place a direct link to WhatsApp Web on your home screen for easier access.

Android APK beta for tablets

WhatsApp is finally addressing the issue of using the same WhatsApp account on different devices. At the moment, though, it’s only for Android devices and is in the beta testing phase. There’s no word yet on when or if this will become available for iOS users.

If you are in the WhatsApp beta program, you will receive a notification that there is a test version for Android tablets. As Rita explains in her article, you can trick the APK file into thinking your second phone is a tablet and install it on the phone too. It’s not the easiest method to do something like this, but if you really want it and can’t wait for WhatsApp to come out with a better method, it’s better than nothing. Read more: WhatsApp not working? Here are some fixes you could try

FAQs

Is there any way to use the same number on two instances of the WhatsApp app? Unfortunately not. The WhatsApp app only accepts one number. If WhatsApp is using that number on another phone, it will tell you the number is already in use and will ask for another number.

