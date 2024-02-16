Google Maps could soon show Plug and Charge locations for seamless charging (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown of the latest Google Maps app reveals that Google could show Plug and Charge locations for electric vehicles.

Plug and Charge technology allows for charging without using an app or card as the car effectively makes the payment instead.

Google Maps offers a number of features for owners of electric vehicles (EVs), such as showing nearby charging stations, charging speeds of said stations, and more. However, a recent Google Maps update suggests that the app will gain another handy EV-related option.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Version 111.15.103 of the Google Maps app for Android shows that Google could show charging stations with Plug and Charge capabilities. Check out the strings we discovered below.

Code Copy Text <string name="CAR_PLUG_AND_CHARGE_BODY">"Charging stations with plug and charge let you charge more conveniently, without using your phone or charging card. You can set up plug and charge in your vehicle’s settings and payment app."</string> <string name="CAR_PLUG_AND_CHARGE_TITLE">Plug and charge</string> <string name="CAR_SEARCH_PLUG_AND_CHARGE">Plug and charge</string>

Plug and Charge technology, as the name implies, is a simplified form of car charging. This allows for car charging without the use of an app or charging card — the car itself handles the payment process. BMW also notes that vehicle authentication doesn’t require an internet connection, making it handy for places such as underground parking garages.

This charging technology is available on vehicles from several manufacturers right now, such as BMW, Ford, GM, and Mercedes. So we’re glad to see Google seemingly embracing the standard too, potentially giving users options for hassle-free EV charging.

