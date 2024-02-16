The first Android 15 developer preview is finally here!

TL;DR Google has released the first Android 15 developer preview.

The software introduces an improved Privacy Sandbox, partial screen recording, and more.

It’s been a year since Google announced the first Android 14 developer preview, and this Android version is now available on a ton of phones in 2024. We’re due for the first Android 15 developer preview, then, and Google has indeed announced this today. The company confirmed that the Android 15 developer preview 1 (DP1) is now available. The update is only available for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 range, Pixel 8 series, the Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet (and the Android Emulator in Android Studio). This update is also the first step on the road to Android 15’s release, and it brings a few notable tweaks so far.

Improved privacy measures For starters, the company is bringing the latest version of its Privacy Sandbox suite to Android 15. Furthermore, Google is offering improved file integrity functionality thanks to the “fs-verity” feature in the Linux kernel. “With fs-verity, files can be protected by custom cryptographic signatures, helping you ensure they haven’t been tampered with or corrupted,” the company explains, adding that this will enable improved protection against malware and unauthorized file changes.

Tools for better gaming performance Google introduced the Android Dynamic Performance Framework (ADPF) several years ago, allowing developers to optimize the performance of demanding games and apps. Android 15 builds on this suite, offering a power efficiency mode for so-called hint sessions, thermal headroom thresholds, and support for GPU and CPU work durations. This means developers have more ways to balance performance and efficiency in games and other advanced apps.

Partial screen recording/sharing The company is also bringing partial screen recording functionality — first seen in Android 14 QPR2 — to Android 15 DP1. This feature is in line with a previous leak, letting you record or share a single app window rather than your entire system. That means no sensitive apps popping up if you want to share your screen to an external display or if you’re recording a tutorial for a loved one.

What else does Android 15 DP1 offer? The first Android 15 developer preview also brings more robust camera controls to third-party apps, namely flash strength adjustments and low-light improvements to increase the brightness of the camera viewfinder preview. Google is also bringing better support for Health Connect, including support for new fitness and nutrition data types. Finally, this first preview features better support for virtual MIDI apps. Want to get your hands on Android 15 DP1? Then you can follow our guide to installing it here.

