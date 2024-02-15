Google Messages could soon let you edit texts after sending

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We’ve all had that moment when we notice a mistake in a sent text message. Unfortunately, there’s currently no way in Google Messages to fix a mistake after a message is sent. But that status quo could change in the near future.

According to TheSpAndroid, Google is working on an editing feature in the Messages app. The feature appears to be hiding behind some flags in the latest version of the beta.

Once activated, the feature can be used by long-pressing the message you want to change. This will reportedly bring up a pencil icon that opens the text editing box with the heading “Editing message” when tapped.

It appears the feature will allow users to edit messages sent within the last 30 minutes. Users will also reportedly be shown the editing history of the edited message.

If you try to enable the feature right now, the outlet says the recipient won’t see the edits correctly if they haven’t also enabled the feature. For those who haven’t activated the feature, the edits reportedly arrive as separate messages.

This news arrives on the heels of a discovery from earlier this week that revealed a potential Instagram-like gesture for reacting to messages. The new gesture feature, however, was discovered in an APK teardown.

