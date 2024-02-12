WhatsApp could soon let you keep your chats protected across devices

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is said to be working on syncing chat locks across linked devices.

Android and iOS users can already lock their chats, but these do not carry over to the Web, Windows, and macOS versions.

The feature is currently under development and has not been officially announced.

Using WhatsApp with multiple devices was practically impossible a few years ago, but the instant messaging app made it easier by introducing linked device functionality. You can have a primary device that receives all the messages and then complement it with multiple secondary devices (Android, iOS, Web, Windows, and macOS) that sync the same messages. Now, the service has been spotted working on a new chat lock feature that syncs the lock across these devices.

Android and iOS users can already lock chats behind their phone’s passcode, Face ID, fingerprint, or secret code. However, these locked chats appear unlocked on the Web, Windows, and macOS. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a syncing functionality that will lock chats on your linked devices across these operating systems.

This way, when you lock a chat on one device, it will also be locked on your other linked devices. The feature is currently under development and unavailable to consumers, so you will have to wait for it to go live before you can take advantage of it on your devices.

Alongside, WABetaInfo also reports that WhatsApp is continuing its work on implementing username support. This feature would make it easier to chat with other people without giving out your phone number. Many instant messaging apps rely on usernames (though they still use phone numbers for authentication), so this would align WhatsApp with conventional practices.

