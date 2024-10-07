Google could put a Gemini button right on the Android lock screen

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new AI button on the lock screen that sits below the fingerprint reader.

It’s not clear what the AI button is for since it’s currently not functional, though.

It’s possible it’ll be used to launch some Gemini-related feature in the future, but it’s also possible the button is just to help with testing.

Google is going all-in on generative AI out of fear that missing out on the hype train will damage its search dominance. Its Gemini assistant and large language model form its key asset in the generative AI war, and thanks to its control over Android, it’s been able to get Gemini in front of a ton of users really quickly. Google is continuously experimenting with new ways to bring Gemini to more users, and its latest experiment involves putting a dedicated button right on the Android lock screen.

Right now, there are a couple of ways to access the Gemini chatbot on Android. On most Android phones, you can long press the power button to invoke the default assistant, which is Google Assistant on older devices and Gemini on newer ones. You can also invoke the default assistant by pressing and holding the home button (if you’re using three-button navigation) or swiping up from the corner (if you’re using gesture navigation). Finally, you can say a wake-word phrase like “Hey Google” or “OK Google” to invoke the default assistant hands-free.

Hidden in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 is a flag that enables what I presume will be a fourth way to invoke the default assistant, i.e. Gemini. This flag controls the presence of a button on the lock screen that, when tapped, doesn’t do anything right now. The button is pill-shaped and sits right below the fingerprint reader. It’s larger than the two lock screen shortcuts at the bottom and has a sparkle icon in the middle.

The sparkle icon is commonly associated with generative AI features and is also used in Gemini’s icon. That’s why I think the button has something to do with Gemini even though it’s currently not functional in Android 15. However, I don’t know what the button is actually supposed to do or if it’s actually something that Google intends to ship. It’s possible this button only exists as a way for Google engineers to experiment with upcoming AI features in Android 16, whatever those may be.

Android 16 is set to be released sometime in Q2 of next year with major UI changes to notifications and Quick Settings as well as an Advanced Protection mode. Given Google’s emphasis on AI this year, there’s no doubt that Android 16 will introduce new AI features of some kind. Putting an AI button right on the lock screen would provide quick access to those features, but it would also make the lock screen feel a bit cluttered. What do you think about the potential addition of an AI button on the Android lock screen? Let us know in the comments below!

