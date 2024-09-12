Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 is live: Here's what's new

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has rolled out Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2.

The second beta is available for the Pixel 6 series, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 series, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9 series, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The update introduces new features like desktop windowing on Pixel Tablet, a Settings app homepage redesign, a keyboard quick switcher, and more.

If you’re in the Android Beta Program, look out because Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 is dropping today. We’ll go over all of the new changes in the latest Android 15 update.

Before we go any further, it’s important to note that Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 is available for devices like the Pixel 6 and up. Specifically, this includes:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

You can read the changelog for the full list of fixes in Google’s release notes. Some of these include fixes for Bluetooth connectivity, Google Password Manager, and Google Maps.

What’s new?

Keyboard quick switch

We reported back in August that Google was working on a new keyboard switcher button. This button appears as a wireframe globe located under the keys and to the right of the hide button. It allows you to swap the current keyboard with another.

Redesigned Settings homepage The top-level page in the Settings app has been redesigned to make the page more organized and easier to navigate. On the left is an example of how the top-level page looks on Android 14 and the right image shows the new layout in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2.

New recording/casting chips Here’s another feature we covered last month. Instead of there being a small indicator on the right side of the status bar that tells you almost nothing, there are now new chips that display the ongoing duration of a screen recording or screen casting session.

Another feature that I previously reported on is also live in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2: The new status bar chips for screen recording/screen casting! pic.twitter.com/iCKU1lDgPA — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 12, 2024

Compact heads-up notifications

We also reported earlier that Google was working on making heads-up notifications more compact. That change is now live in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2.

Color correction intensity slider In QPR1 Beta 2, you’ll now have the ability to adjust color correction with a new intensity slider. The slider has three values — low, medium, and high — that tweak the intensity of the color balance changes for each color correction mode.

The color correction intensity slider that I previously reported about is now available in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2! This is found under Settings > Accessibility > Color and motion > Color correction. pic.twitter.com/8yOwJepLaM — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 12, 2024

Desktop windowing

Desktop windowing is also live in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2. This feature adds a small handle at the top of a full-screen app, which can be tapped to show a small menu. This menu contains the app’s name and icon, as well as three buttons to open the window in full-screen, split-screen, or freeform mode. In freeform mode, the app gains a title bar that shows the app’s name and icon, a drop-down to change the windowing mode, a maximize button, and a close button. The window can be freely moved around and resized on screen.

External display settings In late August, we found strings of code referencing an External Display page. This feature has also made it into the QPR1 Beta 2 release. This page allows the user to adjust the display resolution and rotation of external displays that are connected to a Pixel 8 series or Pixel 9 series device.

External display settings – a feature I spotted last month – is now live in Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2! When you hook your Pixel 8 or Pixel 9 series device up to an external monitor, you’ll be able to change its dispaly resolution or rotation under Settings > Connected devices. pic.twitter.com/IpuLp8DPs5 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 12, 2024

How to get the update If you’re part of the Android Beta Program, then you don’t have to do anything. You’ll get the update automatically. For those who want to join the program, you’ll want to head over to google.com/android/beta to see if your device is eligible and sign up.

If you would rather flash or sideload the update, here are the OTA images: Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 9 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 9: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 8: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Fold: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel Tablet: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 7: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6a: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Factory Image — OTA

