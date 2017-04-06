Hard to believe we are already a quarter into 2017, and there certainly hasn’t been any shortage when it comes to major flagship announcements in the Android world. Samsung, Sony, HTC, LG, Huawei, and even Asus have all laid out their cards for the first part of 2017 and we are really liking what we’ve seen so far.

In the first half of this post we talk about new Android phones that have either been formally announced or have been on the market for 90 days or less. In the second part we turn on our crystal balls and talk about phones that have yet to be confirmed, pointing out some of the biggest rumors we’ve been hearing so far.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the most interesting upcoming and new devices heading our way in the hopefully not too distant future!

New Android phones

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+

The new Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ were officially announced towards the very end of March and man are they stunning looking devices. The new Galaxy family takes on the first major design change we’ve seen since the Galaxy S6′ introduction, with Samsung really removing the physical keys in favor of on-screen buttons. The S8 and S8+ also offer curved 18:9 displays with no ‘traditional’ flat screen offered.

Spec wise, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are nearly identical with the only major difference being the screen size, 5.7 vs 6.2, and battery size with the smaller model coming in at 3,000 mAh and the bigger at 3,500 mAh. Other specs include a Snapdragon 835 processor (or Exynos in some markets), 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 12MP dual cam, 8MP front cam, water resistance, and Android 7.0 based software with TouchWiz.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are already up for pre-order in many markets, though it won’t actually ship until towards the end of April.

Specs

5.8 or 6.2-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 18:9 ratio

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

4GB of RAM

64 GB of on-board storage, microSD card expansion

Rear camera: 12 MP Dual Pixel sensor, f/1.7 aperture, OIS

Front camera: 8 MP sensor, f/1.7 aperture

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery (3,500 mAh for S8+)

Android 7.0 Nougat with Touchwiz

S8: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm, 155 g

S8+: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm, 173 g

LG G6

Samsung wasn’t the only one to make some big changes for 2017. The LG G6 was announced earlier this year ahead of Samsung’s flagship, sporting a new design that centers around an 18:9 display. Unlike Samsung, LG’s screen remains flat and not curved. Whether that’s a good or bad thing? That comes down to preference.

As far as specs are concerned, the LG G6 isn’t quite as impressive as the S8, opting for a Snapdragon 821 around the center instead of the 835. The reasoning for this was it meant they could ship the phone faster, but this could be a point of contention for some buyers. Other key specs include a 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD LCD display, 4GB RAM, 32 or 64GB storage, microSD, a dual 13MP main cam, 5MP rear cam, 3,300 mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, and Android 7.0 based software.

The LG G6 is available now through a number of carriers, priced at around $675.

Specs

5.7-inch Super LCD5 display with Quad HD resolution

2.15 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB of RAM

64/128GB of on-board storage, microSD card expansion up to 2TB

12 MP HTC Ultrapixel 2 camera, 16MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat with Sense

162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99mm, 170g

Sony Xperia XZs and Xperia XZs Premium

Sony has found it difficult find a footing in key smartphone markets around the world, but the company is hoping for a reversal of fortunes with their latest flagship offerings, the Xperia XZs and the XZs Premium.

The Xperia XZs remains quite close to its predecessor, the Xperia XZ, retaining the loop design and metallic build quality of the latter, as well as the 5.2-inch Full HD display, te Snapdragon 820 processor, and the IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. As far as changes are concerned, the RAM has received a bump to 4 GB, and the camera package has been upgraded to Sony’s new Motion Eye System.

On the other hand, Sony returns to the classic metal and glass build with the Xperia XZs Premium, which looks absolutely beautiful. The phone is truly deserving of its “premium” moniker, featuring a 5.5-inch display with a 4K resolution, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processing package, as well as the dust and water resistance and Motion Eye System cameras seen with its smaller sibling.

Both smartphones, and the Xperia XZs Premium in particular, are impressive offerings from Sony, but whether they will be enough to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 is something we’ll have to wait to see as these devices make their way to consumers now.

Specs

Sony Xperia XZs

5.2-inch Triluminos display, Full HD resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor

Adreno 530 GPU

4 GB RAM

32/64 GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 256 GB

19 MP rear camera, 13 MP front-facing camera

2,900 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

146 x 72 x 8.1 mm, 161 grams

Sony Xperia XZs Premium

5.5-inch Triluminos display, 4K resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

Adreno 540 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 256 GB

19 MP rear, 13 MP front-facing camera

3,230 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

156 x 77 x 7.9 mm, 195 grams

Huawei P10 and P10 Plus

Huawei took the wraps off of their latest flagship offerings, the P10 and P10 Plus, back at MWC 2017, and while these new devices can safely be considered incremental updates, upgrades to key aspects of the smartphone experience definitely make them worth picking up.

Both smartphones come with an identical full metal unibody design, are powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, and feature the same Leica dual-camera setup on the rear. While both come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, the P10 Plus is available in an iteration that comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Both feature expandable storage via microSD card for up to an additional 256 GB of space. The Huawei P10 features a 5.1-inch screen with a Full HD resolution, while the larger P10 Plus features a 5.5-inch screen with a Quad HD resolution.

Like their predecessors, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are fantastic options for photography-enthusiasts, but the presence of the high-end camera package does demand a premium in the price that may not sit well with the average consumer.

Specs

Huawei P10

5.1-inch LCD display, Full HD resolution

HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor

Mali-G71 MP8 GPU

4 GB RAM

64 GB storage, expandable storage via microSD up to 256 GB

Leica Dual Camera 2.0 (12 MP and 20 MP rear cameras), 8 MP front-facing unit

3,200 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

145.3 x 69.3 x 6.98mm, 145 grams

Huawei P10 Plus

5.5-inch LCD display, Quad HD resolution

HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor

Mali-G71 MP8 GPU

4/6 GB RAM

64/128 GB storage, expandable storage via microSD up to 256 GB

Leica Dual Camera 2.0 (12 MP and 20 MP rear cameras), 8 MP front-facing unit

3,750 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

153.5 x 74.2 x 6.98mm, 165 grams

HTC U Ultra

Things have been rough for HTC over the last few years, despite their best attempts to change the company’s falling fortunes. Enter the HTC U Ultra. The Ultra breaks some of the company’s traditions moving away from the HTC numbered nomenclature and ditching metal in favor of a glass-clad design.

While the HTC 11 is still expected to happen later in the year, the U Ultra currently stands as the company’s flagship, with the U Play filling the mid-range niche.

Spec wise, the HTC U Ultra offers flagship worthy specs including a Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM and a solid (on paper at least) camera package. Whether that is enough to gain HTC the much needed attention it is after? Only time well tell for sure.

Specs

5.7-inch Super LCD5 display with Quad HD resolution

2.15 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB of RAM

64/128GB of on-board storage, microSD card expansion up to 2TB

12 MP HTC Ultrapixel 2 camera, 16MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat with Sense

162.41 x 79.79 x 3.6-7.99mm, 170g

Asus Zenfone AR

The ZenFone line started out pretty modestly back in 2015 but over the years it has evolved quite a bit and this year it is set to climb even further heights. At CES 2017 Asus formally announced the ZenFone AR, the world’s first high-end Tango-powered handset.

Powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor with a whopping 8GB of RAM, the ZenFone AR is the very definition of a powerhouse device. Other key specs include a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, a 23MP rear cam, and all the special cameras and sensors required for Tango’s AR functions. Additionally, the AR will be completely ready for Google’s Daydream VR platform and will even offer its own VR headset that works with the standard.

As for when it is coming? That’s a less easy to answer question. Asus is no stranger to announcing phones and then waiting forever to actually launch them. For Asus’ part they currently suggest a Q2 launch, though exactly when in Q2 remains a mystery. Nonetheless, this is certainly a phone worth looking out for.

Specs

5.7-inch 1440×2560 Super AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

8GB of RAM

32/64/128/256 GB of on-board storage, microSD card expansion up to 256GB

23 MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, extra cameras and sensors included for Tango experience

Non-removable 3,300mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

158.7 x 77.7 x 9 mm, 170g

Upcoming phones

Okay, so that’s the new phones that are either available or about ready to ship. As for unannounced devices? We actually don’t have a ton right now. We know that the Moto Z2, Pixel 2, and Note 8 are all in the works. Same with devices like the OnePlus 4. Unfortunately, there’s just not enough details in the rumor mill now to talk much about them. That said, stay tuned as we’ll be sure to add more details in the near future.

Are there any phones we didn’t add to this post and you are looking forward to? Hit the comments and let us know! Also share your thoughts on the handsets listed above.