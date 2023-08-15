Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: Release date, specs, price, and all the rumors so far

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy A54 5G camera trio

Samsung’s flagship smartphones might grab the headlines, but it’s hard to go wrong with the brand’s more affordable Galaxy A54 5G. Sporting a high-end design, robust everyday performance, a wonderful camera, and an upgrade pledge that can’t be beaten, it’s not just a tremendous affordable Android phone but a solid all-around pick.

We are still many months away from the phone’s successor, but that hasn’t stopped us from wondering what’s in store for the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy A55 5G? Almost certainly. Although Samsung is yet to confirm the existence of the Galaxy A55 5G, a successor to the Galaxy A54 5G is virtually guaranteed to form the core of the brand’s 2024 mid-tier line-up.

Whether or not the phone is called the Galaxy A55 5G is up in the air, but it seems doubtful Samsung will mess with the branding of its successful mid-range formula. As such, we fully expect the Galaxy A55 5G to be Samsung’s follow-up to 2023’s Galaxy A54 5G.

What is the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G release date?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Galaxy A52 5G launch: March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 Galaxy A53 5G launch: March 17, 2022

March 17, 2022 Galaxy A54 5G launch: March 15, 2023 Mid-March 2024 is the most likely Samsung Galaxy A55 5G release date if you follow the series’ most recent release schedule. The handset typically arrives shortly after the Samsung Galaxy S flagship launch, which occurs early in the year.

This hasn’t always been the case, though. The Galaxy A51 5G arrived in April 2020, while the A50 launched in February 2019. Samsung has been much more consistent in recent years, and the series has become an increasingly important part of Samsung’s release schedule, so we doubt we’ll see a return to the less predictable launch windows. We expect a Galaxy A55 5G launch in early 2024.

What specs and features will the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G have? We’re still a long way from the phone’s launch, so much so that very few rumors are circulating about the handset yet. Nevertheless, we can piece together a little bit about what to expect.

For starters, one stand-out takeaway from our Galaxy A54 5G review is just how much the phone looks like Samsung’s most recent flagship smartphone. The new design is likely part of Samsung’s brand strategy from now on, so we’d be very surprised if the A55 changes things again so soon. Although whether the phone remains an S-series doppelganger will depend on any meaningful design changes to the upcoming Galaxy S24 series too. But all current signs point to a similar look as this year.

On the hardware front, series staples will undoubtedly remain in place. The IP67 rating, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities from its predecessor will almost certainly carry over. Not forgetting, Samsung’s best-in-class update policy offers four years of Android version support with five years of security coverage to last the phone into 2029.

Perhaps the biggest unknown will be what processor the phone will use. Does Samsung have another mid-tier Exynos chip in development, or will it follow the S23 series in adopting Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon?

What will the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G price be?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Galaxy A52 5G price: $499 / £399 / €399

$499 / £399 / €399 Galaxy A53 5G price: $449 / £399 / €449

$449 / £399 / €449 Galaxy A54 5G price: $449 / £449 / €489 Samsung has been consistent with pricing for its cheaper phones in recent years, at least in the US. However, European and UK prices have crept up steadily over the past couple of generations, pushing the phone right to the top end of the mid-range market.

We’d be surprised if the Galaxy A55 5G price tag jumps extraordinarily next year, as value for money is a huge part of the phone’s appeal. Nevertheless, the US does appear overdue for an increase, and Samsung might not be willing or able to shield its customers from a hike in the current climate. Still, we expect the phone to arrive with a base model starting below $500.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Without any substantial rumors to work on, we can’t say for sure that there won’t be a killer feature worth holding out for. However, based on the historically slow cadence of Samsung‘s upgrades and many, many months to wait until Samsung’s next announcement, those in need of a phone today shouldn’t delay. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G ($349.99 at Amazon) will likely offer the vast majority of the A55 5G’s features and is built to last many years.

Of course, Samsung isn’t alone in the budget segment. Summer 2023’s Google Pixel 7a ($477 at Amazon) costs a little more but nets you Google’s camera prowess, a beefier processor, and wireless charging capabilities. Those looking to bridge the gap with a few extra flagship features might find that the Pixel 7a suits their needs better than the Galaxy A54 5G.

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) ($429 at Amazon) is also often talked about in budget circles, but it’s an older model that’s showing its age. If you’re not in a hurry to upgrade, it’s probably worth waiting to see what Samsung’s next model has in store. The Galaxy A55 could leap further ahead, especially if Apple’s budget option doesn’t receive an upgrade this year.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G: What we want to see As great as the Galaxy A54 5G is, there is still room for improvement in the formula. Here’s what we really want to see from Samsung’s next mid-ranger, but there’s certainly no guarantee any of the below will make an appearence.

Wireless charging

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Galaxy A55 5G does a lot right and is better than its competitors in many regards, but the lack of wireless charging is one area that makes the phone feel dated.

Granted, this certainly isn’t a must-have feature, but it’s a convenience we’re increasingly accustomed to at this price. Apple’s affordable iPhone SE and Google’s Pixel 7a (pictured above) boast the feature and fall squarely in the same price bracket as Samsung’s model.

There’s not really a good reason for Samsung to scrimp on this feature any longer. Especially when rivals have offered wireless charging for years and the phone will likely ship with a plastic body.

Flagship-like build quality Samsung’s latest mid-range is a master of disguise. While it certainly looks the part of a flagship phone, it doesn’t feel quite as premium once it’s in your hand. The reason is that the body is still plastic; there’s no fancy metal trim running around the phone’s edge.

While we shouldn’t expect all the bells and whistles at a fraction of the cost, a nicer build would cement the Galaxy A55 5G as a firm bridge between Samsung’s flagship and affordable portfolios. With that in mind, upgrading the model’s Gorilla Glass 5 to protection closer to the S-series’ Gorilla Glass Victus would also go a long way to convince that these phones are built to last beyond a typical mid-ranger.

But obviously, this would need to be balanced against the phone’s price tag, which definitely needs to remain under $500.

Upgraded camera capabilities

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy A54 5G camera trio

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G is already a solid contender if you’re after a reliable budget camera phone. However, it still falls into that most common of mid-range traps — the unnecessary low-res macro lens.

Based on our time with the phone, the main and ultrawide cameras are already highly competitive, and, while further upgrades would be welcome, they aren’t crying out for better hardware. However, the 5MP macro camera is more hit-and-miss. Yes, it’s better than the ultra-cheap 2MP macro cameras you’ll find elsewhere, but it’s nowhere near as useful as a telephoto lens for added zoom. Ultimately, it’s just there to make up the numbers; many users will quickly tire of it.

Again, this wouldn’t be the cheapest upgrade, but an older 2x or 3x zoom camera would really boost the phone’s photography utility and elevate the Galaxy A55 5G above the competition. Samsung has already sensibly cut the series down from four cameras to three. Now it just needs to refine what those three lenses can do.

Comments