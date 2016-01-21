

Who wants to kill some zombies? The zombie genre, once only a niche genre, has blossomed into a real pop culture phenomenon that has proven its staying power over and over again. Zombie games can be a lot of fun and manage to span almost every genre that you can think of. It was a tough decision, but here are the best zombie games for Android!

The Dead Effect series is a woefully underrated shooter. It has beautifully done graphics and you’ll be shooting down hoards of zombies, monsters, and all kinds of other sci-fi creatures. It also contains an RPG element that lets you upgrade, level up, and otherwise develop your character into a fighting machine. You’ll have over 100 implants to use to upgrade you character, over 40 weapons to use against the bad guys, and the developers boast about 30 hours of total game play. There’s a lot of content here and it looks gorgeous.



Into the Dead is a unique zombie game. It’s technically an infinite runner much like Temple Run, but manages to expand on the idea. Instead of being chased by one bad guy, you’ll be battling through a never ending hoard of zombies and instead of cartoon graphics, you’ll get great looking, silhouetted graphics that really adds a creepy ambiance to the experience. You’ll have plenty of weapons to use to fight off the hoard and there will be mini-goals to keep you going. It’s a great time waster for those who love zombie games.



Plants vs Zombies 2 is arguably the most popular and successful zombie game on mobile. Thankfully, it’s also pretty good. For those who have never played, Plants vs Zombies 2 is a simple tower defense game where you must grow plants which then do battle with an oncoming hoard of zombies. It’s a great little casual game and the developers have been really good about adding new content to keep the game fresh. It’s also a great way for casual gamers to get into the tower defense genre.



The Stupid Zombies franchise has seen a lot of success on mobile with Stupid Zombies 3 being the most recent iteration. It’s kind of a mash up between Worms and Angry Birds. You have weapons and you must fire them in a clever fashion to kill all of the zombies. The game includes over 120 levels, four guns to use, and the developers have promised that more content is coming in the future. If you’re a fan of casual puzzle games, then this is a great game to try.



The Walking Dead No Man’s Land is one of three games made for the hit television show of the same name. This one is a tactical/strategy game with RPG, action, and adventure elements. You’ll be moving characters over a game board and attacking zombies in order to survive. With the RPG elements, you’ll be able to upgrade and develop your crew and you’ll also get to make those classic The Walking Dead decisions like who gets to live and who gets to die. It’s a solid zombie game and worth a shot. Especially if you like the TV show.



The Walking Dead: Season 1 and 2 are two games from Telltale Games. They’re point and click adventure/puzzle games where you must play through a story while avoiding being taken out by zombies. It follows the story of a little girl named Clementine as she tries to survive the hoard and find her parents. The story lines are pretty decent, the graphics are good, and both games can occasionally tug at the old heart strings. Both games are episodic as well with the first episode of each game being free and the final four in each game being purchased.



UNKILLED is a first person shooter from the same developers who brought us Dead Trigger and Dead Trigger 2. Much like those two games, UNKILLED is a zombie shooter with fantastic graphics and a ton of content. You’ll have over 300 missions to complete, a variety of weapons to collect and upgrade, a ton of zombies to kill, and boss fights. It’s one of the most polished and enjoyable first person shooters out there and it’s especially great for those who like zombie games.



Walking Dead: Road to Survival is the final of the three Walking Dead games on this list. This one is based on the graphic novels rather than the show itself and can give fans of the series great insight into what else is going on in that universe. You’ll be mowing down zombies as usual and interacting with characters from the show and graphic novels. There is even a Telltale Games cross-over event where you can play as the characters from their games. It’s a lot of fun and free to play.



Zombie Highway 2 is a fun little casual game where you must drive a car forever and survive a hoard of zombies that keep trying to jump on board and flip you over. It contains 18 weapons, 11 types of zombies, more than 60 objectives, and even daily challenges to help keep you engaged. You’ll also find leaderboards so you can keep track of how well you’re doing versus your friends on Facebook. It’s a fun way to kill a few minutes and the graphics aren’t half bad.



Last and certainly not least is a fun little casual game called Zombie Smasher. This is a pseudo tower defense game where your fingers act like the defenders and you must smash zombies as they come tumbling down the screen. You’ll also have to avoid killing innocent people and use your power ups strategically to win each round. There are a total of 60 rounds, various types of zombies, and it’s easy to play.



