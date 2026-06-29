Google Meet's Gemini note-taker opens up to a lot more users on web and mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can now use the “Take notes for me” feature in Meet on web and mobile.

Subscribers will also be able to use the feature for meetings they host.

The tool supports eight different languages.

Right on the heels of the Google Voice app getting “Take notes for me,” we’re getting another update about the Gemini-powered tool. As a quick refresher, this feature allows Gemini to take notes during calls, so you can review later. This time, the news relates to Google Meet and subscribers to Google AI Pro and Ultra.

In a blog post, Google announced that AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can now use the “Take notes for me” feature in Meet on the web and on mobile devices. This means subscribers can now use the tool to transcribe a call in real-time. Additionally, your notes will be saved to your Google Docs, and you’ll get an email with a summary and action items.

The tech giant adds that you’ll also be able to use the feature for meetings you host. You’ll be able to activate it by clicking on the pencil icon at the top of the window. The feature can also be enabled for all calls in settings.

Unfortunately, the list of supported languages is still fairly limited. The conversation will need to be in one of eight supported languages for the tool to work. Those languages include English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

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