WhatsApp is finally adding usernames

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR WhatsApp is adding the option to register for a unique username.

Usernames allow users to message each other without sharing phone numbers.

Sign-ups are live now in the WhatsApp app for some users.

WhatsApp is making an overdue change. Starting today, you can reserve a unique username that other users can use to contact you on the platform, eliminating the need to share your phone number with everyone you chat with.

The change was announced today on WhatsApp’s blog. Reservations are starting now ahead of usernames going live “later this year.” WhatsApp says that you’ll be able to get a username starting this week, but at least two of us here at Android Authority have been able to snag a username already. Still, others don’t have the option, so it seems like it could be a staged rollout.

For added privacy, users will also be able to set an optional “username key” — essentially a password — that’ll be required for anyone who wants to start a new conversation. While usernames will allow users to get in touch without knowing each others’ phone numbers, WhatsApp’s announcement today didn’t indicate that phone numbers won’t still be required to sign up for the service.

Given billions of people around the world use WhatsApp, you’ll probably want to grab your unique username sooner than later. To reserve yours, open WhatsApp and head to Settings, then Account, then tap Username. You’ll be able to try the username associated with Facebook or Instagram account, if you have either of those, or enter a new one. There’s also an option to change your username later. As of now, you can only sign up for a username from WhatsApp’s mobile apps.

It’s not clear exactly when you’ll be able to message WhatsApp users using usernames rather than phone numbers, but the functionality should be live before the end of the year.

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