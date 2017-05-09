FPS games (first person shooters) are among the most exciting game genres out there. It is one of the most popular genres ever. Additionally, a variety of high-value games have come from it, including Halo, Call of Duty, Battlefield, Destiny, and many others. Believe it or not, there is actually a healthy supply of FPS games on Android that you can dig into. If you’ve got your trigger finger ready, here are the best FPS games on Android right now. Most of these require at least a semi-decent device to play. They tend to have heavy graphics, high demand on Internet usage, and are generally just high resource consuming games.
If we missed any of the best FPS games for Android, tell us about them in the comments!