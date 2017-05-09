

FPS games (first person shooters) are among the most exciting game genres out there. It is one of the most popular genres ever. Additionally, a variety of high-value games have come from it, including Halo, Call of Duty, Battlefield, Destiny, and many others. Believe it or not, there is actually a healthy supply of FPS games on Android that you can dig into. If you’ve got your trigger finger ready, here are the best FPS games on Android right now. Most of these require at least a semi-decent device to play. They tend to have heavy graphics, high demand on Internet usage, and are generally just high resource consuming games.

Critical Ops is one of the newer FPS games. It's technically still in public beta without a full release yet. In this one, you can choose to be part of an anti-terrorism unit and stop destruction or play as a terrorist and cause destruction. It features online multiplayer modes, leaderboards, and decent graphics to create a pretty complete overall experience. Considering that's in alpha and it's still on this list, that should give you an indication of how promising this game is.

Dead Effect 2 is a sci-fi FPS game with elements of horror, survival, and RPG. You'll play as the main character and you can choose one of three protagonists. Additionally, you'll have tons of gear, weapons, and body implants to find and level up over the course of the game. It features more than 20 hours of campaign, and tons of options for upgrading. Of course, you'll be leveling up your character as well. It has fantastic graphics and a fun story. It's one of the more complete FPS games out there.

Dead Trigger 2 is one of the older FPS games. It's also insanely good. The game contains hundreds of missions across ten regions and 33 environments. There are 37 types of weapons and there is plenty of zombie shooting carnage to last you for a very long time. Most of those weapons have upgrades as well. The developers have been actively working on adding content and fixing bugs for years so this is about as solid of a game as you can possibly get. It also includes above average graphics.

Hitman: Sniper is one of the more unique FPS games. Your character is perched outside of a building, looking in with a sniper rifle. Your job is to take out the various targets without anyone getting suspicious about your location. The game contains over 150 missions, various sniper rifles to unlock, leaderboards, and it also has some strategy elements. It's relatively inexpensive and can be a lot of fun if you like your action a bit slower paced.

Into the Dead is as hybrid mix of a first person shooter and an endless runner game. The premise is that you must survive the zombie apocalypse. You do so by running as far as you can through the zombie horde. Weapons are provided as you play. The goal is to survive as long as possible. It's a simple idea, but the execution is great. It also comes with leaderboards, consistent developer support, and mini-missions to help keep you engaged. It's not one of the typical FPS games, but it has the right elements to make it fun.

Modern Combat 5: Blackout is among the most popular and mainstream FPS games on mobile. The game comes with some decent graphics, tons of content, online multiplayer, and more. Its popularity virtually guarantees that there is always someone online to play with or against. It also comes with a campaign mode, six different character classes that you can level up and customize, and support for hardware controllers. It all adds up to a very solid experience. These days, the game is even promoting itself as an eSport.

NOVA Legacy is the latest title in a franchise of popular FPS games. It's a sci-fi shooter that comes with a full campaign mode, decent graphics, several game modes, online multiplayer mode, and more. You can even craft and upgrade your weapons. Some of its tertiary features include leaderboards, character customizations, and death cam replays in multiplayer mode. It's a freemium game. That makes it feel and play differently than its predecessors. Still, it's among the best. Don't believe its 20MB claim, though. it is much larger than that.

Pixel Gun 3D is a fun little FPS game for those who want something a little more animated. This game features Minecraft-style graphics which are surprisingly delightful. It's gives players a break from realism like you'd see in most FPS games. Survival Mode pits you against wave after wave of zombies, culminating in a zombie boss at the end. There is also a co-op mode with up to four people in a party and you can voice chat while you play. To top it off, there is an online competitive multiplayer mode with eight player death-matches across a variety of maps. It's a lot of fun for how simple it looks.

Shadowgun and Shadowgun: Deadzone are two classic FPS games. Shadowgun is a campaign only game. You play as the protagonist and your role is to hunt down the bad guy. It's a pay-once experience and one of the few left in the FPS games space. Shadowgun: Deadzone is a solely online multiplayer game based on the Shadowgun setting. It features 12-player multiplayer games. There are two primary game types. The usual death-match and another called Zone Control. Both of these are fantastic titles, even if Shadowgun is a bit dated by today's standards.

Unkilled is the current king of the zombie shooters genre. Your goal in this one is to mow down zombies, take down bosses, and complete various min-missions and objectives. The game boasts over 150 missions, has a variety of weapons to collect and upgrade, and comes with some really good graphics. If you happen to be rocking a device with a Tegra X1, the graphics get even better. You can also engage with the online PvP mode that uses some different types of mechanics. It's actually really good.

