

Survival games are an interesting collection of games. Virtually all games have a component where you can lose them game by dying. However, survival games make the act of staying alive the key component in the game. It’s a fairly robust genre with a lot of really good titles. If you’re in the mood to try really hard to not die, here are the best survival games for Android!

[Price: $4.99]

Crashlands has so many different gaming elements that it boggles the mind. You’ll find RPG, survival, action, adventure, and even monster collecting. The game revolves around an intergalactic trucker that gets stranded on an alien planet. Your job is to fight bad guys, build a base, deliver your lost packages, and save the world from evil. It’s intensely deep, has over 500 items that you can craft, and you can even tame creatures to fight alongside you. It also comes at a decent price and is one of the most unique survival games out there.



[Price: $3.00]

Downwell is an action platformer where you must survive falling for entire levels. The levels are procedurally created so no two playthroughs are the same and most levels contain hidden dungeons with special power ups to make things easier. Without any power ups, you’re equipped with a pair of gun boots that shoot straight down. The graphics are charmingly retro, but it’s a great little time killer that won’t bug you with in-app purchases.



[Price: Free / $2.82]

Duet is a unique puzzler where you control two orbs. The two orbs rotate around an axis and your job is to rotate them so they don’t run into the approaching platforms. Despite the simple graphics, Duet can get really intense in a really short period of time. If you go with the free version, you’ll get the main story while the paid version includes things like daily challenges, extra levels, and additional content. It’s not one of those standard survival games, but it definitely gives you that same feeling.



[Price: $2.99 each]

Scott Cawthorn’s Five Nights at Freddy’s games were among the first really popular horror survival games on Android. The idea is that you play a character who is stuck in a place with possessed animatronic robots and you must keep your eyes on them or they’ll kill you. The games appear simple, but there is a deeper storyline beneath all of it that you can try to figure out as you beat each game. Otherwise, the mechanics are fairly simple and it’s a great title for those who like jump scares.



[Price: $1.99-$2.99]

Lifeline is a series of text-based games where you must make decisions and keep on going. There are four games in total, including Lifeline, Lifeline 2, Lifeline: Silent Night, and Lifeline: Whiteout. Each ga me has you helping another individual that you can only communicate with using something like a radio. Your goal is to help them make decisions and live long enough to see the end of the game. The more recent games include things like Android Wear support so you can even play the games on your smartwatch. They’re inexpensive, have no ads, and also no in-app purchases.



[Price: $4.99]

Limbo hit the ground running in 2015 and quickly became one of the more enjoyable survival games of the year. You play as a young boy who is braving Limbo to find his lost sister. Your goal is to solve puzzles, defeat creepy monsters, and make your way to the end to save her. The game uses silhouetted graphics which gives it a unique look and atmosphere. The puzzles aren’t overly difficult, but they come about frequently and first time players will likely die. A lot. It’s $4.99 which is a bit steep for how short it is, but there are no in-app purchases.



[Price: $6.99 with in-app purchases]

Minecraft: Pocket Mode literally has a game mode called “Survival Mode”. Survival Mode is the epitome of what survival games should be. For those who don’t know, Minecraft puts you in a procedurally created world and then you do whatever you want. You can build things, mine things, kill things, grow things, and do pretty much whatever you want. Microsoft made some big moves with Minecraft in 2016 and the Pocket Edition is getting better with each update. It’s definitely worth a look.



[Price: $5.49]

Out There is perhaps one of the most underrated survival games out there. The premise is that you’re an astronaut who has woken up from cryogenic sleep. You’re in the middle of uncharted space, alone, and in desperate need of supplies. Your goal will be to fix your ship, find resources, and live. It also features a procedurally generated universe so no two plays will be the same. It’s a big game and not altogether different in its core mechanics from the now popular No Man Sky. It also has no in-app purchases.



[Price: $6.99 with in-app purchases]

Despite being a board game, Pandemic is one of the more intense survival games out there. The idea is that you work for the CDC and you’re essentially trying to prevent the global spread of infectious diseases. Think of it like trying to prevent The Walking Dead from happening. You’ll move around the board, obtaining the resources necessary to cure diseases. Meanwhile, the game will spawn diseases at random intervals and sometimes in large quantities. It’s a little bit like a reverse of Plague Inc (which is also an excellent game). The game is $6.99 and the in-app purchases are permanent expansion add-ons.



[Price: $4.99 with in-app purchases]

République is an episodic-adventure game where you must sneak around to avoid being detected. The story is that you’re playing as a hacker who has hacked into all the security cameras. Your goal is to help lead Hope out of her situation and out of danger by telling her where to go. It’s definitely more unique than most survival games and it’s one of the few with an actual story line. Like all episodic adventures, you’ll have to purchase each episode to continue playing, but they are unlocked for good when you do buy them. It’s something a little different.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Admittedly, Sky Force Reloaded fits with other survival games more in theory than it does in practice. In reality, this is a top-down shooter where you must mow down tons of enemies, complete objectives, and power up your ship. However, after the first few levels, there are so many bad guys on the screen at once trying to get you that survival definitely starts factoring in. It’s an ode to the top-down airplane shooters of old, except it has much better graphics. It’s a freemium game, but it’s definitely one of the better freemium games out there.



[Price: Free / $1.99]

Most infinite runners can be classified as survival games because you’re usually running away from something. Smash Hit takes one step further. The premise of the game is to survive all the way to “the end” of the game by throwing balls at glass obstacles to avoid being hit. You’re given a hit point counter that also doubles as your ammunition counter. The idea is to throw balls to avoid obstacles while also not killing yourself. The game is fun to play and looks pretty decent as well. It’s free to play with an optional $1.99 in-app purchase to unlock the rest of the game’s features.



[Price: $14.99]

This War of Mine is one of the more serious survival games on the list. It won our pick for the best Android game released in 2015 and it remains one of the best games out there now. In this one, you play as a group of civilians who are trying to survive a war situation. You’ll have to outsmart and avoid enemy snipers, gather items, keep people alive, and make some difficult decisions. Like other games on this list, the game is randomized so each play will be slightly different. It’s a bit on the expensive end at $14.99, but it’s so good that most people who have bought the game don’t mind.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Survive is about as literal as survivor games can get. In this title, you’ll be tasked with staying alive in the wilderness by managing your shelter, inventory, food, and travel. During your stay, you’ll also have to be responsible for your body heat, hydration, energy, and stamina. It’s a simple premise with very simple graphics, but the game is also entirely free so that’s not unexpected. It does contain ads, but the developer allows you to turn them off in the Settings using the code THATWASEVIL, but you will have the option to pay to remove them in a future update. It’s a little less intensive than most and it’s an excellent time killer for those on a budget.



[Price: Free with in-app purchases]

Yodo1 Games is the studio responsible for hit games like Crossy Road and Rodeo Stampede. The games are generally infinite runner where you must progress while surviving various obstacles. In Crossy Road, you have to cross streets and streams without being crushed or drowned. Rodeo Stampede has you lassoing animals to keep from falling behind. They’re both very fun little games and they’re family friendly to boot. They are freemium, but most people have enjoyed the games without feeling like they’re overly pressured to spend money.



