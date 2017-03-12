RPGs have one of the most loyal followings of any gaming genre. Whether it’s Final Fantasy or World of Warcraft, people spend dozens of hours crafting characters, playing story lines, and enjoying themselves. RPGs were also one of the first genres to really hit it off on Android and there are a ton of them to choose from. Here are the best RPGs for Android. Please note that in this list, we’ll be tackling jRPGs and “standard” RPGs. Other types have been covered in other lists. Enjoy!

Baldur's Gate I and II and Icewind Dale Price: $9.99 each Beamdog is a developer that specializes in porting old PC RPGs. So far they have done Baldur's Gate I and II along with Icewind Dale. These are huge games with dozens of hours of story line each. Additionally, they feature deep character building, difficult quests, and every DLC for each game. They're old school RPGs. That means they're deep, time consuming, and complex. However, those looking for a more casual experience should likely steer clear. Additionally, we recommend you play these on tablets because the controls can be a bit cramped for even larger smartphones. They're $9.99 each. A couple of them have in-app purchases, but it's for in-game content like voice packs.

The Bard's Tale Price: $2.99 with in-app purchases The Bard's Tale was one of the first really good RPG experiences on mobile and continues to be one of the best even now. It's a remake of the classic game from the mid 1980's that helped define the RPG genre as a whole. You'll be going on quests, upgrading your character, and engaging in all kinds of delightful tomfoolery. You'll find a lot of quirk and bluntness from the dialog. That means you can look forward to plenty of comedy. It also comes with Google Play Games achievements and cloud saving. It has some in-app purchases that gives you in-game perks to make the game easier. They're optional and don't affect the game that much.

Doom and Destiny Advanced Price: $2.99 Doom and Destiny Advanced is the sequel, prequel, and reboot for the original Doom and Destiny. Its predecessor was on our list for the best RPGs for a couple of years. The game features a lot of the same characters and premise as the original but in a completely different story line (and even dimension), according to the developers. It boasts 15 hours of content with free content being added, plenty of dungeons and secrets to find, tons of monsters, and even online co-op mode. It's a lot of game to play and it's perfect for retro fans.

Eternium: Mage and Minions Price: Free with in-app purchases Mage and Minions is a free to play RPG. It can also be played offline. It's one of the few RPGs that can. It has a variety of story lines and concepts and you'll be battling robots, skeletons, beasts, demons, aliens, and many others. Of course, there are plenty of things for you to find and gather. It is a little bit more hack-and-slash than it is an RPG, but the elements are definitely there. Like most freemium games, the repetitiveness will become tedious after a while. However, it's fun while it lasts.

Exiled Kingdoms Price: Free / $4.99 Exiled Kingdoms is a single player action RPG. It's one of the few in this genre that isn't also a freemium game. It features a story line where you have to save the world from horrors that were leftover from a previous cataclysm. The graphics aren't the best part of the game. However, they do get the point across and the menu system is easy enough to understand. Like most RPGs, you'll have to upgrade your character, complete the story, and explore the world around you. The free version gives you a fairly large trial with two character types of play with. The full version unlocks everything.

Evoland Price: $4.99 Evoland is a quirky and fun RPG that borrows from a ton of different games in a very unique way. It's set up to have you play through the history of action-adventure games and includes both 2D and 3D environments. You'll also get to do turn-based combat as well as hack-n-slash combat. As you progress, you'll unlock new types of combat and new environments that literally take you through the ages of gaming. It's a really neat concept. The only potential downside is that this is one of the shorter RPGs on this list.

Fire Emblem Heroes Price: Free with in-app purchases Fire Emblem Heroes is a strategy RPG from Nintendo. You start out by collecting some heroes and then you go through the story line. It's a gacha game which means you'll spend most of your in-game currency trying to collect more powerful characters. It features tons of cameos from prior Fire Emblem games and the story line is completely separate from the other universes. It's a shockingly smooth freemium game and probably the best in its genre. Just look out for the usual freemium pitfalls while playing.

Inotia and Zenonia Price: Free with in-app purchases Inotia and Zenonia are two of the oldest RPGs on Android. Each franchise has about half a dozen games, each with their own set of features that set it apart from others in the series. That means you have a lot of options. However, Inotia 4 and forward along with Zenonia 4 and forward have been updated relatively recently. That's a good three or four RPGs that are worth trying out. Both games are a little basic, but they have tons of content that'll keep you playing for a while. They're also freemium games for what it's worth.

Kemco collection Price: Varies Before Square Enix started launching ports of its classic jRPGs, there was only one really good jRPG developer on Android and that was Kemco. The studio specializes in RPGs and they currently have dozens of games in their repertoire. Some of their more popular options include Symphony or Origin, Machine Knight, Covenant of Solitude, the Alphadia saga, and many more. Most of the games cost under $5. There are even a few that are free. None of them are bad, but you may or may not like them based on your preferences. You can click the button above to view their entire collection.

Knights and Pen and Paper +1 Price: $4.99 Knights of Pen and Paper is a unique concept because it's a little bit of a game inside of a game. You'll be playing warriors in the pen and paper RPG world as they control their own characters and you'll even get to play as the dungeon master. This gives you control over things like whether or not you want to fight a battle. It's a unique premise with tons of content to enjoy. The +1 edition adds some extra content to help round up an already pleasant experience. It's one of the most unique RPGs on the list.

Pixel Dungeon Price: Free / Varies Pixel Dungeon is an open source RPG. That means its game code is published for all to see. As a result, there are several versions of this available on Google Play. Some of the better variants are Yet Another Pixel Dungeon, Shattered Pixel Dungeon, and Remixed Pixel Dungeon. Of course, the original is fun as well. We're not going to lie to you. These are some challenging RPGs. They're dungeon crawlers where you run around, find treasure, and more. The games are all free with optional donations if you want to show your support. It's a great option for people on a budget.

Sorcery 1-4 Price: $4.99 each Sorcery is a series of highly rated RPGs. They are pseudo-text based in nature and they have been compared to playing along with a graphic novel which is a fair assessment. It features an open world that you can explore as you see fit and you can even time travel if you want to. You'll also be making plenty of decisions that determine how the game turns out. There is a ton of stuff to do and it's definitely one of the more unique experiences on mobile. There are four games in total. Each one costs about $4.99 and have no in-app purchases.

Square Enix games Price: Varies Square Enix has been working hand-over-fist to release their collection of RPGs on Android over the last few years. Fortunately, most of them are fantastic RPGs. Some of the stuff you can find is Final Fantasy I-VII (and IX), Dragon Quest I-VI (and VIII), Secret of Mana, Adventures of Mana, and many others. They also have made for mobile games like Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Mobius Final Fantasy. You can even pick up strategy RPGs like Heavenstrike Rivals and Final Fantasy Tactics: War of the Lion. Their collection is extensive and you can find stuff that ranges anywhere from freemium to pay-once. Seriously, they have a lot of great stuff.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Price: $9.99 Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (stylized as KOTOR) is an adventure RPG that takes place long before the events of the original Star Wars Trilogy. You'll play as a young Jedi as you advance through the story and make decisions that ultimately affect whether or not you remain a Jedi or become a Sith Lord. There are over 40 powers, tons of items to craft, and plenty of things to do. It shares a lot of game play elements with RPG epics like Fallout so a lot of players should feel right at home. The only downside is that it doesn't lend itself to a casual gaming experience. This is a deep, in-depth game.

Titan Quest Price: $8.99 Titan Quest is a port of an excellent action RPG from back in the day. This one features a decently long story line. Additionally, there are 80 bad guys, 1200 items, 30 different character classes, and 150 different character skills. The game itself is themed around several different ancient civilizations. You'll be visiting them to defeat evil. This adaptation is actually pretty good for a port and it comes complete with achievements to earn. It's $8.99 and has no in-app purchases or advertising.

