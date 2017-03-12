RPGs have one of the most loyal followings of any gaming genre. Whether it’s Final Fantasy or World of Warcraft, people spend dozens of hours crafting characters, playing story lines, and enjoying themselves. RPGs were also one of the first genres to really hit it off on Android and there are a ton of them to choose from. Here are the best RPGs for Android. Please note that in this list, we’ll be tackling jRPGs and “standard” RPGs. Other types have been covered in other lists. Enjoy!
If we missed any of the best RPG games for Android, tell us about them in the comments!