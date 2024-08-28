Here's how to install Fortnite for Android and iOS

Fortnite for Android has been out for a while now, as well as the iOS version. However, in August 2020, Fortnite’s developer and publisher, Epic, launched a direct payment system from inside the iOS and Android apps. That’s a serious violation of Apple’s and Google’s policies, which require app developers to give up a large percentage of any revenue from apps or games that use their respective app stores.

In retaliation, Apple removed Fortnite from its iOS App Store, and Google also took the game out of its Play Store. While you can still download and install Fortnite via the Epic Games app without the Google Play Store, the same cannot be said for new installs for iPhones or iPads (outside of the EU). Some people have even resold some iPhones with Fortnite pre-installed for thousands of dollars. There’s a workaround to install Fortnite for Android and iOS, though. Let’s go over the process.

QUICK ANSWER To install Fortnite on Android devices, go to Fortnite's website and download the Epic Games app on your Android device. Install the app, open it, and download Fortnite. You can also play Fortnite on iOS using Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming. Open Safari and go to Xbox.com/Play. Go to Fortnite > Play and select Continue anyway. The game will launch after these few steps. Or if you're in the EU, the game can be downloaded straight from the Epic Games Store app. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to install Fortnite on Android devices

How to install the Fortnite app on your iPhone or iPad

How to Install Fortnite on Android devices

Go to Fortnite’s Android download page. Under Play Fortnite on Android, select Download now!. Hit Download Anyway. Open the downloaded file and select Install. Allow installing from external sources if prompted. Hit Open. Go to the Fortnite page. Hit Install. Select Launch.

Note: This method doesn’t work on all devices. We devised these instructions using a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14. Steps and compatibility might vary depending on your hardware and software.

How to Install Fortnite on Samsung devices Alternatively, Samsung users can also get the Fortnite app by downloading Epic Games from the Samsung Galaxy Store. Open the Galaxy Store. Search for Fortnite. Open the Epic Games page. Tap on Install. Tap on Open. Go to the Fortnite page. Tap on Install. Pick Launch to start playing.

Note: This method doesn’t work on all devices. We devised these instructions using a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus running Android 12. Steps and compatibility might vary depending on your hardware and software.

Install the Fortnite app on your iPhone or iPad

Install the Epic Games Store and download (EU only) Now that Apple is forced to allow third-party stores on its platform, you can install the newly launched Epic Games Store for iOS, which has Fortnite. It’s important to note that Apple is only required to allow other marketplaces on its platform in the EU. As such, this method for installing Fortnite only applies to players in EU countries.

If you’re in a country that’s part of the EU, then follow these steps: Head to https://epicgames.com/ on your iOS device. Tap on the Epic Games Store banner, which will download the app. Press OK when greeted by the marketplace installation message. Go to Settings. Select Allow Marketplace from Epic Games. Tap Allow. Return to the browser to proceed with the installation. Tap on Install. Tap on Install App Marketplace. Press Confirm to finish the installation. Go to your home screen and tap on the Epic Games Store app. Search for Fornite and select Install. Tap Get to download and install the game.

Re-download Fortnite on iOS This method will only work if you’ve previously downloaded Fortnite on your device. Open the Apple App Store and tap the profile icon in the top right corner. Tap the Purchased section. Tap the My Purchases option. You should see a long list of all app purchases under your account. Search for Fortnite on your My Purchases page. When you find it, tap the cloud icon next to it. That’s it. You should then be able to install the Fortnite iOS app on your iPhone or iPad.

Note: These steps were assembled using an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.2.1. Some steps might differ depending on your device and its software version.

The future for Fortnite on iOS — Play via Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming At the time of this article, there’s no way for iOS devices to install Fortnite on a new iOS account that has not installed the game before, unless you live in the EU. People who have previously installed Fortnite on their iOS devices won’t get new updates for the game, either.

However, in May 2022, Microsoft and Epic Games announced that Fortnite is available to play via Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service. iPhone and iPad users can go to Xbox.com/play on their web browser and play Fortnite, thanks to streaming cloud gaming. There’s no need to pay for an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, either. All you need to have is a free Microsoft account to access Fortnite via cloud servers. Go to Xbox.com/play using Safari. Find Fortnite and go to its page by tapping on it. Hit Play. The game will launch.

FAQs

Which devices support Fortnite for Android at 60 FPS? Many smartphones allow Fortnite for Android to run at a blazing 60FPS. Here’s the current official list from Epic Games. However, this list hasn’t been updated in a while, meaning many other phones might also be capable of running the game at that high frame rate. OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

Samsung A90 5G

Samsung Tab S6

Samsung Tab S7

Samsung Tab S7+

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (USA variant only)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

ASUS ROG Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Sony Xperia 5

Which devices support Fortnite for Android at 90 FPS? In 2020, OnePlus announced that its OnePlus 8 series of smartphones could run Fortnite for Android at a blazing 90FPS. That is partly due to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and its 90Hz display. Now, the list shows a healthier amount of supported devices. OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro OnePlus 9R

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

ASUS ROG Phone 3

ASUS ROG Phone 5

Can I play Fortnite on rooted or jailbroken phones? Epic does not currently support Fortnite for Android or iOS (outside of the EU), on jailbroken phones, and rooted phones. However, the company added that it is looking into supporting rooted devices if the developer can also offer effective anti-cheat solutions.

Does Fortnite for Android support Bluetooth headsets for voice chat? The good news is that Fortnite for Android does support Bluetooth headsets for listening to the game and other players. The bad news is that those headsets don’t currently support voice chat as well. The game supports voice chat, but you will have to use your phone’s microphone to chat with friends.

Does Fortnite for Android support controllers, mice, and keyboards? If you want to install Fortnite for Android and play it with a console-like game controller, the good news is that Epic recently updated the game to support Bluetooth controllers. The FAQ page says most Bluetooth controllers should work with the game, but it also listed a few specific devices: Steelseries Stratus XL

Gamevice

Sony Dual Shock Controller 4

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Razer Raiju

Razer Junglecat

Moto Gamepad (Moto Mod for Moto Z phone series) Yes! You can play Fortnite on Windows and macOS. You can even play Fortnite on a Chromebook

Unfortunately, Fortnite for Android does not support mouse or keyboard controllers. Indeed, if you decide to connect a mouse or keyboard to your phone to play Fortnite for Android, Epic says it will remove you from your match.

[/faq]

You might like

Comments