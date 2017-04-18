

You really can’t get more action than you get with shooting games. Whether they’re third person shooters, first person shooters, or somewhere between, you’re usually in for tons of bullets, explosions, and mayhem. It’s been one of the more difficult genres to get going on mobile since shooting games depend so heavily on precision which is difficult to do on a touch screen. Some have managed to put together a decent experience, though, and here are the best shooting games for Android! Those looking for the best FPS games can check out the link provided just below.

Critical Ops Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Critical Ops is one of the more popular shooting games out right now. It features decent graphics, online multiplayer, tons of various weapons to pick up, and weapon skins to add a bit of customization. The control mechanics are fairly typical for a first person shooter. There is always a learning curve when you play a shooter on a touch screen. Even so, it shouldn't take long to figure everything out. It still labels itself an early release so we do expect more improvements over time. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Dead Effect 2 Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Dead Effect 2 is a sci-fi shooter. It’s the spiritual successor to Dead Effect, one of the first competently done shooting games on mobile. It features fantastic graphics, tons of guns to collect and upgrade, tons of bad guys, a 20 hour single player campaign (along with side quests), and RPG-style character development. It’s one of the deeper shooters available right now and it’s great for those who want something more than just a shooting game. It also has extra support for Nvidia Shield devices should you have one. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Deer Hunter Classic Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Deer Hunter Classic is not the Deer Hunter game you grew up enjoying. However, it is one of the more competently done shooting games on mobile. Like its namesake implies, you'll be out hunting various types of game. It boasts over 100 species of animals to hunt, Google Play Games leaderboards and achievements, and even global coop challenges that everyone can participate in. It's a freemium game, so the Classic part of the name is a tad bogus. Otherwise, it's a fun little shooter. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Fields of Battle Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Fields of Battle has been around for a while and it’s still one of the better shooting games out there. It’s unique in that you’ll be shooting paintballs instead of bullets and the game mechanics revolve around that premise. You’ll have extra controls like sliding, diving, leaning, and more that gives it an extra dimension that you don’t always get with shooters on mobile. You can create your own character, engage with online multiplayer, and even change the weather to make things easier or more difficult. Thanks to the lack of blood, it's actually one of the more family friendly titles in this genre. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Price: $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions is the third title in a series of successful arcade shooting games. You'll play on a Tron-like grid. Your goal is to blow up all the bad guys. It sounds dull, but thankfully the explosions occur in spectacular fashion in ways that make even Michael Bay jealous. The game includes over 100 levels, various game modes, companion drones to help out, There is also Bluetooth controller support for those that want it. It's a bit expensive at $9.99 but at least there are no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Hitman: Sniper Price: $0.99 with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Hitman: Sniper is a shooting game out from Square Enix. It focuses more on patience rather than all out excitement. You’ll play as a sniper perched out of site. Your job is to eliminate your targets without raising the alarm. There are a variety of ways to accomplish each mission and there are 150 missions to play through. It also features leaderboards, unlockable sniper rifles, and hidden Easter eggs. The game is among the best stealth shooting games out there. It's a pay-once game, but you can pay for upgrades to help yourself along if you choose. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Into the Dead Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Into the Dead is a different kind of shooting game. This one is actually an endless runner with FPS elements rather than a standalone shooter. You’ll be running forever through fields upon fields of zombies. Your goal is to survive for as long as possible. The game also features challenges and missions to complete while you’re running for additional bonuses. It’s been around for a while, but the developers have been good about keeping the updates coming. It's one of the better casual shooting games. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Island Delta Price: $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Island Delta is a third person adventure shooter. It also has puzzle elements. You'll be hopping around, shooting bad guys, and solving puzzles to complete levels. It has 30 levels in total complete with a little story line. There are also hidden areas, bonus levels, and plenty of other stuff to play with. The graphics are good and the mechanics are solid. It also features a single price tag. That means no in-app purchases or ads to bother you. It's one of the newer shooting games worth checking out. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Meganoid (2017) Price: $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Meganoid (2017) is an action platformer with shooting elements. The game features randomly generated levels so that every play through is mostly different. It also has consumables, alternate routes, and more. There is even a mechanic where you can alter parts of the actual level, including things like weapon mechanics. It's all wrapped up in charming retro graphics. It's quite different from other shooting games, but it packs enough of the classic elements to feel familiar. The game runs for $3.99 with no in-app purchases. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Modern Combat 5: Blackout Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Modern Combat 5: Blackout is among the most popular shooting games on mobile. It was originally a pay-once game until Gameloft turned it into a freemium game a while back. It has a large following, decent graphics, and there is a ton of game here for you to play. There is the usual campaign mode along with a multiplayer mode. You can choose between one of six classes to play as, each with their own perks and advantages. It’s about as close to a mainstream shooter as you can get on mobile and it’s pretty good. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

NOVA Legacy Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY The NOVA titles are some of the most successful shooting games out there. NOVA Legacy is the latest title in the series. Unlike Modern Combat, this one has a more sci-fi focused theme. It's been called the Halo to Modern Combat's Call of Duty. It features good graphics, online multiplayer, and a campaign mode for solo play. There are also special events, crafting mechanics, and other things to help expand the game play. It's a freemium game and that means there are some parts of the game that are frustrating. Other than that, there is a lot to love about this title. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PewPew 2 Price: $2.57 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PewPew 2 is a simple arcade shooter. Your goal is to fly around in a little spaceship and blow up as many enemies as you can. It features nine game modes, eight unlockable ships, three levels of difficulty, and a campaign to play through. The graphics are simple, even for a retro game. There is enough action, explosions, achievements, and general mayhem to keep you playing for a while. It's not the most complex game out there, but it's great for casual gamers. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Shadowgun Deadzone Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Shadowgun: Deadzone is a variant of the popular Shadowgun shooter by MADFINGER Games. This one doesn’t have a campaign mode but chooses instead to focus solely on multiplayer. Each match can have up to 12 participants and you can choose between two game types and one of ten playable characters. There will be stuff to unlock, a ton of guns to use, and various items strewn about that can give you an advantage in battle. It’s a solid online multiplayer experience from a developer that knows how to make a shooter. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Sky Force Reloaded Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Sky Force Reloaded is one of the best top-down shooters available right now. Like most games in the genre, you pilot an aircraft and you must muscle your way through a bunch of bad guys. The game also includes upgradeable weapons and armor, in-level objectives, and more. The graphics are good enough and the mechanics are simple to master. There are also buff cards and other things to help boost you chances of success as well as your score. It's a lot of fun without a whole lot wrong with it. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Unkilled Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Unkilled is one of the most popular zombie shooting games ever released. This one comes packed with over 150 missions, special events, various weapons to unlock, and more. You can build armies of zombies using DNA blueprints and there is an online multiplayer component as well. The graphics are far above average and the controls work well enough. There really aren't a lot of zombie shooters that compare to this one. The only downside is that it's a freemium title and that means it has those typical downfalls. Still, it's not bad. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

