

Endless runner games have become quite popular in recent years. For those who don’t know, endless runner games don’t end. You continuously “run” through the game until an obstacle stops you with the point being to achieve the highest possible score. Their quick play, addicting nature, and simple controls make them an accessible genre that virtually anyone can pick up and play. Everyone knows about the big infinite runner hits like Temple Run, so let’s take a look at the other best endless runner games for Android!

Alto's Adventure is an infinite runner game that has became very popular very quickly. It's easy to see why. It's a side-scrolling runner where you must ski down a mountain side, collecting runaway llamas, grabbing coins, and doing tricks on huge jumps. The muted colors and geometric style graphics give it a modern look while the simple, one-finger controls make it simple to play. It's one of the more relaxing endless runner games we've played. It also comes with Google Play Games services.

Into the Dead is one of the older endless runner games. You play in a first person perspective. Your goal is to survive the horde of zombies that you constantly run through. You'll get a variety of weapons and other perks. They'll help you survive a longer. There are also challenges, mini-missions, and other stuff to keep you occupied. You can also compete with friends via the leaderboards. It's a pretty decent infinite runner.

Jetpack Joyride is by the same developer who did Fruit Ninja. This is a 2D, side-scrolling infininte runner where you play as a guy with a jetpack. Your primary objective is avoiding obstacles. Additionally, you'll collect coins, upgrades, and power ups to help out. It's a solid overall effort that hits all of the right buttons. It also comes with achievements, leaderboards, and there is even some character customization. In terms of mechanics, it plays like most endless runner games.

Mars: Mars is one of the more unique endless runners. Usually your goal is to run along a track. In Mars: Mars, your goal is to jump from platform to platform. Missing the platform causes a rapid unscheduled deconstruction. In other words, you blow up. The end goal is to get as long of a streak as possible. You can also take selfies with your character and share them. It's not a huge game. However, at the time of this writing, it's completely free to play. You'll just have to deal with the occasional advertisement.

Nonstop Knight and Nonstop Chuck Norris are two endless runner games by flaregames. They are also both essentially the same game. You'll play as a knight (or Chuck Norris) as you take down tons of bad guys. Your goal is to make it as long as possible before succumbing. Each infinite runner game has upgrades, equipment, and special moves to help get you further. You can also see how you stack up against others using the leaderboards. They're both decent titles.

Smash Hit and PinOut are two popular endless runner games from Mediocre. Smash Hit is a first-person infinite runner where you must throw balls and panes of glass to avoid being hit. PinOut is an arcade style pinball game. Your goal is to launch the ball through various boards to keep it going forever. Both games are rare in that they both are pay-once games. You can play either one for free, although you do get a few extra perks for forking out the $2.99 for each one. These are hall-of-fame quality infinite runners.

Sonic Dash 1 and 2 are two endless runner games by SEGA. Thankfully, Sonic Dash is a competently done infinite runner. Both games have your basic runner mechanics. The second one allows you to switch out characters on the fly. The objective is to get the highest possible score. They also feature boss fights, familiar characters from the series, and ring collecting of course. The extra stuff makes it more fun, even if the basic mechanics are relatively unchanged from other infinite runner games.

Subway Surfers is one of the classic endless runner games. In traditional fashion, you're being chased down and you must dodge obstacles, use power ups, and avoid being hit so you can stay ahead and keep from being caught. This one features leaderboards so you can challenge the scores of your friends along with more acrobatic mechanics than normal. You'll be jumping on and off of trains, subways, and even power lines. Other than that, it's a pretty standard offering with a rock solid foundation.

Yodo1 Games is a developer on Google Play. They specialize in endless runner games. They have quite the collection. On their Play Store page, you can find Crossy Road, Rooms of Doom, and Rodeo Stampede. They have also released a variety of games under different developer names. That includes Looty Dungeon by Taco Illuminati, Disney Crossy Road under Disney's banner, Pac-Man 256 under Bandai Namco, and Shooty Skies under Might Games Group. All of them are excellent infinite runner games. You'll find some of them by clicking the button above. You might have to search for the others in Google Play.

Zombie Highway 2 is a unique infinite runner. In this title, you'll be driving a car down an endless road and shooting zombies. They'll be leaping out of nowhere onto your car and you must use a variety of weapons and the obstacles around you to shoot or scrape them off of your vehicle. The game comes with a variety of unlockable guns and vehicles that you can choose from. It also has pretty decent graphics and simple mechanics. It's had its share of ups and downs, but it's one of the more interesting endless runner games.

