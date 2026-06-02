Google is playing with a new look for voice search

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is currently testing a new UI for voice search in the Google app.

The new interface allows users to toggle “Auto search” on or off.

Turning Auto search off introduces a new waveform animation.

While it may seem like Google is hyperfixated on rolling out updates for its AI features these days, it hasn’t completely forgotten about its non-AI tools. Case in point, we recently spotted that the company is working on a new interface for the standard voice search experience in the Google app. We have now discovered that this update could include a new animation.

This new animation relates to the “Auto search” toggle we found last month. As a brief recap, the new UI Google is working on introduces an Auto search toggle. Normally, voice search will process your query as soon as you stop talking, which can be a problem if you pause for a little too long. This toggle allows you to turn Auto search off, so you can finish your query, pauses and all, before the search is initiated.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

You can see an example of this new toggle in the images above. The toggle sits in a pill-shaped container, immediately above the four new buttons located at the bottom of the page.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We have recently discovered that you’ll see two different animations when you swap between off and on. If you have Auto search on, you’ll see a short, chunky waveform pattern as you’re talking. Conversely, turning Auto search off will display an elongated, side-scrolling waveform animation, as you can see in the example below.

It’s still unclear if and when any of these changes will go live, as is the nature of an APK teardown. We’ll just have to wait and see if Google decides to roll them out.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow