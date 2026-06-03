The NotebookLM mobile app just gained a trio of report formats

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR The NotebookLM mobile app now supports three new report types.

These report types are briefing docs, study guides, and blog posts.

Google also says the mobile app will soon get mindmaps and the ability to save notes.

NotebookLM lets you add your own sources and ask Gemini about this info. The Google app exploded with the addition of Audio Overviews, which outputs your notes and sources into an AI-generated podcast, and it’s only added more output options since then. Now, the search giant has announced that three report types are available in the mobile app.

Google revealed via the NotebookLM X account that mobile app users can now create three new report types. These are briefing docs, study guides, and blog posts. Check out the accompanying screenshot below.

X/NotebookLM

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The screenshot also gives us a breakdown of each new report type. The briefing doc format focuses on “key insights and important quotes,” the blog post offers an “informational article,” and the study guide delivers a quiz format with a glossary. These report formats join existing content types, such as audio/video overviews, slide decks, flash cards, and infographics.

The NotebookLM account also responded to user requests, noting that features like mindmaps, note-saving, and auto-labeling were coming soon to mobile apps.

These report types and pending features join a host of additions in 2026. Recent additions include support for ePub files, automatic Drive syncing, and Gemini integration. So you should definitely give the app another go if you haven’t tried it in a while.

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