Google’s 'Dreambeans' experiment turns your data into bite-sized personalized stories

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new Labs experiment called “Dreambeans.”

Dreambeans uses Personal Intelligence and Nano Banana 2 to generate personalized stories based on information gathered from connected apps.

The app is launching today for Google AI Ultra subscribers, ages 18 and up, in the US on Android and iOS.

The draw to doomscroll can be overwhelming at times, especially when you have nothing else going on. Google wants to help you avoid scrolling endlessly with the latest experiment to come out of Google Labs. That experiment is an app that dreams up a finite number of daily stories for you to read.

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Today, Google is rolling out a new Labs experiment called “Dreambeans.” It’s an app that uses AI capabilities, like Nano Banana 2 and Personal Intelligence, to “dream up” personalized daily stories meant to help you focus on what matters to you. For example, it could create a brief story on how to best welcome the new puppy you’re bringing home later that day.

To create these stories, the app uses Personal Intelligence to gather information from connected Google apps, like Gmail, Calendar, Photos, YouTube, and Search history. Google states that Dreambeans requires permission to connect to at least one app to function. However, you’ll be able to choose which apps it connects to and how many.

Along with the short story, you’ll also have the opportunity to dive deeper. At the bottom of the story, there will be a list of suggestions to further explore the topic. In regard to the earlier example, you may see options like “create a list of essentials for my puppy” or “direct me to the nearest dog park.” Also, if there’s a story you like, you’ll be able to save it to your library so you can read it again later.

The Dreambeans app is available for Android and iOS. At the moment, the app is only available for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, ages 18 and up. Google is inviting others to join the waitlist, but you’ll need to have a Google account.

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