

Using your smartphone or tablet to learn from just makes sense. It’s a device that is almost always with you which means you can take your learning everywhere and there are a metric ton of resources to teach you what you need to know. Some learning apps are better than others but they all achieve the same goal of helping you know something you didn’t previously know. If you want to fast track your progress and learn about just about anything, here are the best learning apps for Android!

Here are some more learning apps to check out! 10 best college apps for Android 10 best education apps for Android

Coursera Price: Free with in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Coursera is an online school of sorts. It has a variety of lessons and classes that you can take. Each one educates you on a different topic. It boasts well over 1,000 courses ranging from math to science and even technology stuff. The classes have lectures, reading assignments, and video content. Finishing a course will even earn you a certificate of completion. Some of the courses are free. Others you'll have to pay for. It's a delightful mix of old school and modern learning. The only downside is that the app can be buggy at times. It's one of the learning apps worth checking out. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Duolingo Price: Free with optional in-app purchases DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Duolingo hit the ground running in 2014 and never looked back. It's a language learning app with a lot going for it. It teaches you languages in bite sized chunks through little mini games. The lessons get harder the further you go, but it always manages to stay fun. It supports over a dozen languages. The developers also boast that 34 hours in this app is equal to a semester in school. It's completely free to use. There are also no advertisements. It's one of the great learning apps for both adults and kids. Once you've mastered Duolingo, you can then move on to other stuff like Memrise, Rosetta Stone, etc for even more advanced language learning. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Khan Academy Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Khan Academy is a popular online resource for learning. It teaches more traditional subjects like math, science, physics, economics, and more. The app boasts access to over 10,000 videos along with various lessons and courses. You can use it to learn new concepts or brush up on older stuff. Khan Academy's big claim to fame is that it's completely free to use with no fees or hidden costs. That makes it one of the best learning apps for academics on a budget. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Lynda Price: Free / $25 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Lynda is an online learning resource founded by Lynda Weinman. It's very similar to apps like Udacity, Coursera, or Udemy. The difference is the focus on technology and work-oriented skills. They have stuff to teach you how to code, how to design and create a website, or even more basic stuff like recording music for production or Microsoft Office skills. It's highly effective but it is also highly expensive. They do have a selection of free courses, but getting everything will cost you $25 per month (or $240 per year). It's still less than paying for college, though. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

PhotoMath Price: Free / $0.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY PhotoMath is one of the more focused learning apps. As the name implies, this one is all about math. It uses your camera and OCR technology to read equations that you write down. It then gives you the answer. More importantly, it shows you the step-by-step procedure on how it came up with the answer. That way you can actually learn how it's done. A lot of people struggle with math and an app like this can help. The free version provides the basic features. Going pro will get you the step-by-step instructions for completing equations, better explanations, and extra math resources. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

You're halfway done! Here are some more excellent learning apps for kids and adults! 10 best learning apps for kids 10 best language learning apps for Android

SoloLearn Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY SoloLearn is a developer on Google Play. They have a large selection of learning apps that teach computer programming. They support web languages like HTML, more common languages like Java or C++, and even some more specialized stuff like Python. Each language has its own app and each app is completely free. Eventually, you'll need to graduate to something a little more complex. However, you'll have received an education you would've paid a fortune for in college by then. These learning apps are great. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

TED Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY TED is a platform where people talk about stuff. The people are generally movers and shakers in big industries. They do these TED Talks to show what they're doing, lecture about a topic, and other educational things. The app gives you free access to every TED Talks video with subtitles in over 100 languages. Additionally, it has support for the TED podcast, Chromecast support, and even Android TV support. It's not one of the most content heavy learning apps. However, it's a good way to get a different perspective and see what's on the bleeding edge of technology. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Udacity Price: Free / Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Udacity is one of the more intense learning apps on the list. It is a lot like Udemy or Lynda. You can enroll in courses and learn new things. However, the difference is that Udacity focuses on in-demand job skills such as computer programming, app development, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and more. They do have free courses, but the big stuff will cost you some money. Each course comes with a nano-degree that shows that you completed the studies. It's exceptionally well done and even Google partners with them from time to time to host courses. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Udemy Price: Free / Varies DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Udemy is one of the more popular course-style learning apps. Like many, it focuses on skill based learning. It has courses on things like Adobe apps, Microsoft apps, and you can even learn things like public speaking, cooking, and other stuff. There are a variety of courses for free or you can pay to get one of the more in-depth ones. The courses are video lecture based. Thus, the app lets you watch them as you please. Some of them could use a little work, but overall it's a positive experience. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

YouTube Price: Free / $9.99 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY YouTube is probably the best thing that ever happened to learning apps. The service is usually relegated to viral videos, music videos, news, and entertainment. However, you can find instructions on how to do virtually anything on YouTube. That includes things like changing the oil in your car, figuring out a problem with your computer, and there are educational channels with tutorials on virtually anything you can think of. The only thing you have to pay is a minute or two of your time to watch ads. Alternatively, you can get YouTube Red for $9.99 per month and view all the content you want ad free. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Thank you for reading and good luck on learning something new! 5 best thesaurus apps for Android 10 best dictionary apps for Android

If we missed any of the best learning apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments!